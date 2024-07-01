Fly Me To The Moon Director Greg Berlanti Spills Beans On Channing Tatum And Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Instant Chemistry’ And More

One of the highly anticipated films of the year, Fly Me to the Moon, is nearing its release date. The director of the film, Greg Berlanti, has shared insights about the filming process of the movie. The filmmaker revealed that while he was looking into the technicalities of the film, shooting with Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson wasn’t an issue.

The director revealed that there was an “instant chemistry” between Tatum and Johansson. Berlanti shared that he was also quite pleased to get a nod for the theatrical release.

What did the director say about Channing Tatum's and Scarlett Johansson’s chemistry?

Fly Me To the Moon director opened up about the chemistry between Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson in the film, which the audience will soon get to witness on the big screens. Speaking highly of the actors, Greg Berlanti said, “They both can have chemistry with a wall, but you don’t know until you have them together.”

He further added, “However, I knew from the second the readthrough was happening that it was instant and I knew I just needed to and wanted to keep watching them. They have that thing.”

Greg also opened up about the time when he first got the script. The director revealed that when he was handed over the script of the movie, he was sick and in bed with COVID. The filmmaker revealed that he wasn’t sure what got to him, but he liked the concept in the first read itself. And so he read it again.

What will Fly Me to the Moon be about?

Fly Me To The Moon will tell the story of mankind’s first trip to the moon. Channing Tatum will portray the character of Cole Davis, a former military pilot and the commander of Apollo 11. Scarlett Johansson will play the role of Kelly Jones, an executive marketing professional who has been given the task of advertising the launch of Apollo 11 to the politicians and general citizens of the country.

The movie is set against a NASA backdrop and tells the story of a historic Apollo 11 launch.

Apart from the Black Widow star and Tatum, the film will cast Woody Harrelson, Ray Romano, Jim Hash, and Anna Garcia. Fly Me To The Moon will be released in theaters on July 12.

