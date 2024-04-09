Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin’s Son Looks Like Splitting Image Of His Father iI 18th Birthday Pic; See Here

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of her son Moses Martin to honor him on his birthday and fans could not help but notice the 18-year-old being the spitting image of his father and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Aside from birthday wishes from fans all across the globe, they also pointed out how similar Moses looks to young Chris Martin. “He look[s] more like Chris then Chris does,” one user noted, while another one said “wow he is chris martin in young version.” Some users painted similarities with Paltrow as well. “You him and Apple are triplets,” one of her followers said. Apple Martin, who is 19, is Martin and Paltrow’s elder daughter.

Birthday Wishes Pour In for Moses Martin:

Martin, who is also the co-founder of the British rock band Coldplay, does not have an Instagram account, while Paltrow took to the social media platform to celebrate Moses Martin’s 18th birthday, penning down a heartfelt note for him. “ I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor. I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you, becoming an expert in synths from the 80’s and the French new wave,” she said in the caption of the photo that she posted. “I am unbelievably proud of the person you are today, as you cross over the threshold into adulthood,” she continued.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's Journey:

Grammy winner Martin and Goop founder Paltrow welcomed their second child Moses in 2006, 2 years after giving birth to their daughter Apple Martin. Martin and Paltrow have been co-parenting both their children after they “consciously uncoupled” in 2014 and filed for a divorce in 2016. The former couple tied the knot in December 2003 and were seen multiple times supporting each other in formal events. Therefore, the news of the two separating came as a shock to the fans.

Both of them have embarked on a new journey, romantically. Martin has reportedly been engaged to his longtime girlfriend and actress Dakota Johnson, while Paltrow has since moved on with Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018. The actress has previously said that amicably raising children post-separation “can be harder than it looks.” “We also have good days and bad days, but I think it’s driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what’s best for [Apple and Moses],” she said, appearing for the 2020 Drew Barrymore Show interview.

