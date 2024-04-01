'Easter Weekend In Nashville': Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Glimpse Of Her Holiday With Kids Apple And Moses

Imagine spending Easter weekend in a vibrant city filled with music, laughter, and delicious food. That’s exactly where Gwyneth Paltrow and her kids, Apple and Moses, decided to spend their Easter weekend—in Nashville, Tennessee! From exploring charming spots to indulging in delicious bites, the trio made the most of their holiday, weekend in Music City. Let’s take a sneak peek into their adventures and the Easter celebration.

Exploring Nashville’s hotspots

Gweneth and her children made the most of their Easter weekend by exploring popular spots in Nashville. Through a series of Instagram posts, she gave fans a glimpse of their Easter weekend rendezvous. They visited Lou Nashville and The Station Inn, soaking In the city’s rich culture and flavors.

Amidst the bustling streets of Nashville, Gweneth, Apple and Moses found moments of togetherness. They shared laughs over pizza slices and captured memories against aesthetic and picturesque backdrops. The trio looked happy and relaxed, savoring each moment of their weekend getaway. Gwyneth shared the picture dump with a caption, “Easter Weekend in Nashville.”

Reflections on parenthood

Earlier this month, Gwyneth Paltrow talked with The Sunday Times about her son Moses getting ready to go to college this autumn.

“In the fall, Brad and I have boys that will be going off to university,” Paltrow mentioned, referring to Moses and her stepson Brody. “It’ll be interesting to see how the morning routine changes with no kids in the house,” she added.

As her children prepare to head off to college, Gwyneth reflects on the bittersweet feeling, she shares her thoughts on the upcoming changes in their family dynamics expressing a mix of sadness and pride. Despite the emotional journey, Gwyneth acknowledges that it’s a natural part of parenting to see her children grow and pursue their dreams.

Paltrow shares her two kids Apple, 19, and Moses 17 with her ex-husband Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay. They were married from 2003 to 2016. Now, Gwyneth is married to Brad Falchuck, while Chris is dating Dakota Johnson. Even though Gwyneth and Chris split up in 2016, they still co-parent their children.

College admission process

With Apple already in her second year of college and Moses gearing up for the next chapter, Gwyneth opens up about her children’s different approaches to the college admission process. While Apple was determined and focused on her goals, Moses took a more relaxed approach, exploring various options before making a decision.

“Apple was very clear on where she wanted to go, and did everything in her power to make it happen. Moses is like, ‘I don’t know, I like this and I like that, and let’s go back and see this, let’s go back and see that one.’ He’s kind of like, ‘I’ll be happy wherever; it’s fine,’ which is a great feeling.”

She believes that despite the uncertainties, everything falls into place and colleges have a way of selecting students who will thrive in their environments. Gwyneth’s positive outlook on life and motherhood shines through.

