Several people have compared Mark Zuckerberg's viral photoshopped beard to that of Jack Harlow and Logan Paul. The shocking photo now has Gwyneth Paltrow comparing it to one of her famous exes. She compared the bearded tech giant to her ex-husband, Chris Martin, after the Meta CEO, 39, captured the internet's attention over the weekend with an imaginary look.

Pepper Potts a.k.a Gwyneth Paltrow was reminded of her ex-hubby

It's not just her, as many people in the comment section admitted to confusing the fake image of Zuckerberg with a photo of Coldplay's 47-year-old vocalist.

"He looks like my ex hubs in this pic," Paltrow wrote in response to the post.

One Instagram user wrote, "It looks like Jack Harlow and Chris Martin had a love child," while another wrote, "I thought it was Chris Martin from Coldplay."

Its surprise factor and the numerous heart-eye emojis social media users have bestowed upon it have caused it to go viral as previously reported. After an April 18 video of Zuckerberg announcing a 'new version of Meta AI,' the photo graced Instagram.

Soon afterward, Mike Rundle, whose username on X (formerly Twitter) is @flyosity, uploaded a photo of Zuckerberg with facial hair. It then got a lot of traction on different platforms.

The photoshopped picture might be the Meta CEO's potential new look

The Shade Room stirred up online chitchat by sharing a side-by-side image of Zuckerberg with and without a beard, leading to speculation about his potential new look. In response, the CEO of Meta, Zuckerberg, humorously commented, "Okay who did this?" This playful remark hinted at the possibility that Zuckerberg might be considering growing facial hair.

Subsequently, in an Instagram Stories post (which has since expired) shared by various journalists, Zuckerberg posted a photo featuring a razor alongside a thinking-face emoji, accompanied by the soundtrack of Harlow's 'They Don't Love It.' This lighthearted gesture further fueled speculation about whether Zuckerberg was indeed contemplating sporting some scruff.

Priscilla Chan, Zuckerberg's wife, then shared the bearded photo on her own Instagram Stories, writing: "Anyone seen my husband?" “Who is he? ”

Paltrow may have been reminded of her ex by Zuckerberg's fake beard, but the couple split in 2014. Since 2018, she has been married to Brad Falchuk.

In a statement made in November 2023, Gwyneth Paltrow affirmed that she and Martin still regard themselves as "family" despite their separation.

Paltrow talked about how complicated such personal decisions can be and stressed that children come first when a marriage doesn't align with your own happiness. Her appreciation went beyond Martin's parenting approach to his kindness for positively impacting their co-parenting relationship.

