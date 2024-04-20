Gwyneth Paltrow Says Fans Would Be 'Shocked' To Discover The Movies She Turned Down To Prioritize Motherhood

Gwyneth Paltrow, the actress and businesswoman, made the decision to take a break from performing in order to spend more time with her son Moses and daughter Apple, whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

Paltrow's mother, actress Blythe Danner, "gave up some incredible roles" to raise her family, and Zanna Roberts Rassi asked if the actress-turned-health guru had done the same during an interview for Today With Hoda & Jenna. The Oscar winner, who has two children, Apple (19) and Moses (18), and is married to her ex-husband Chris Martin, said, "There were a lot."

Gwyneth Paltrow: Balancing Marriage and Career

At the moment, she is married to Brad Falchuk. "It's funny because, at the time, it didn't feel like a sacrifice to me, but when I look at it from a cultural perspective, I realize that people would be shocked to learn that I didn't do this movie or that movie," she continued.

Throughout her acting career, Paltrow has starred in a good number of films, such as Shakespeare in Love, Sliding Doors, and the Iron Man series. However, after having children, she started to pick her roles much more carefully.

In November 2023, the founder of Goop revealed to People magazine that she hadn't been in a full-length film since before the birth of her daughter.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Career Choices After Apple Was Born

At the time, she remarked, "Well, it's kind of ironic because I really stepped away from acting when Apple was born. When I was pregnant with her, I was in every scene of a movie for the last time. Everything felt completely redefined for me after having her, and I began to question if I really wanted to pursue this as a career. I most certainly don't want to. I won't disappear for several months at a time.”

Even though Paltrow has been occupied with other projects, she recently admitted to Roberts Rassi that she "never says never" to going back to work on a film set.

