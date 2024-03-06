Who Are Chris Martin And Gwyneth Paltrow's Children? All About Their Kids As Dakota Johnson Weighs In On Being A Stepmom Figure

Dakota Johnson believes in embracing people around her as a family even if they are not blood related. With her becoming a big part of Chris Martin’s life, the How to Be Single actress recently opened up about the singer’s kids.

The Fifty Shades Darker star comes from a huge family, where not everyone is connected by the same parent. Meanwhile, the kids of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow are growing too, so here’s everything you need to know about them.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s kids

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin got married in 2003, and while they were living their best life as a couple, they welcomed new members to their family. During their togetherness throughout the 13 years of marriage, the couple had two kids.

Apple and Moses are the children who grew the family of the Iron Man star and Coldplay frontman by two.

Born on May 14, 2004, Apple Blythe Alison Martin is the first child and a daughter of the star couple. Her interest matches that of her fathers as she likes to sing and has performed alongside her dad a few times.

When she was born, Paltrow opened up to Oprah about why the couple chose to name their daughter Apple.

"Basically it was because, when we were first pregnant, her daddy said one day, if it's a girl I think her name should be Apple, and it just sounded so sweet and it conjures such a lovely picture for me,” the Shakespeare in Love actress stated.

Further adding to her statement, Paltrow said, “You know apples are so sweet and they're wholesome and it's biblical and I just thought it sounded so lovely, and then she was born and it became an international outrage, which I found surprising because there are people named Rose or Lily or Ivy or June or lots of pretty nouns."

The ex-couple welcomed their 17-year-old son, Moses on April 8, 2006. While Apple was born in London, Moses first breathed the fresh air at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Similar to the likes of his father and sister, even Moses Bruce Paltrow Martin happens to be a lover of music.

During an appearance of the Seven actress, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via Zoom, in 2020, Moses was seen popping in the video call.

This was when the host, Fallon asked him if he was interested in music. Responding to this question, Moses said, "I'm really into music. ... Right now I'd say I'm playing guitar the most; it used to be piano for a while, and now I'm doing guitar lessons again."

Both the kids performed with their dad at the Boys & Girls Club fundraiser in Malibu in October 2016. While Moses sang Twenty One Pilots' song House of Gold, Apple performed Ariana Grande’s Just a Little Bit of Your Heart.

Dakota Johnson as the Stepmother figure to Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s kids

Recently during her interview with Bustle, the Madame Web actress stated, “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” while she was talking about her musician boyfriend's kids.

Further on becoming a part of the family, Johnson stated that people don't need to be blood-related to be a family.

“I just believe in the saying ‘Blood is thicker than water.’ The actual saying is ‘The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,’ which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to,” said the Need For Speed actress.

After spending 13 years as a couple, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014. Almost two years later, they were officially divorced in 2016.

Since the year 2017, Dakota Johnson has been romantically involved with Martin.

