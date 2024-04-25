Gwyneth Paltrow Admits Taking Help From Her Children To Understand Memes; Find Out As Actress Reveals

Gwyneth Paltrow shares that she has to take her children’s help at times to understand memes. The Iron Man star revealed that most of the times she does not understand memes on the internet and has to knock on her son’s door to understand the context. The actress is a mother to two kids, Apple and Mosses, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

The Goop founder claimed that she is trying to learn and not be dependent on her kids, as soon as she will be an empty nester, with her daughter already leaving for college and Mosses, too, leaving soon. She confessed in an interview with Cultured.

What Did Gwyneth Paltrow Say About The Meme Culture?

In conversation with the entertainment portal, Paltrow referred to a recent meme she came across, and said, "This one meme, 'I'm baby,' I'm like, 'What the f---? What does that mean?' And then everyone tries to explain what 'I'm baby' means. I finally got it."

Speaking of how she will manage when both her kids will be off to college, the actress revealed, "Luckily, I talk to my daughter multiple times a day, and I’m sure when Moses goes it will be the same." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

She continued, "But in the meantime, until September, I have my son here to explain to me what all these crazy things that pop up are.” The Seven actress recently launched a new segment under her business brand. The good.clean.goop is about clean beauty products added to the already available line of business.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow Compares Mark Zuckerberg’s Viral Photo With Ex-Husband Chris Martin; See What She Said Here

Gwyneth Paltrow Proritizes Her Kids Over Work

In one of the segments of the interview, Paltrow revealed that she let go of many good movies in her career because she was more focused on raising her children. The actress shared, "I mean it’s funny because it didn’t feel like a sacrifice to me at the time, but if I look back at it through a cultural lens, I think like, wow, if people know that I didn’t do this movie or that movie, they’d be quite shocked"

She added, "In the fall, Brad [Falchuk] and I have boys that will be going off to university. It'll be interesting to see how the morning routine changes with no kids in the house."

The actress continued to say, "Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That's exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house."

Gwyneth Paltrow is married to Brad Falchuk, post her separation from Chris Martin.

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow Says Fans Would Be 'Shocked' To Discover The Movies She Turned Down To Prioritize Motherhood