Gwyneth Paltrow Showers Praises On Her Marty Supreme Co-Star Timothée Chalamet: 'Nice To Be With'

Gwyneth Paltrow seems excited to be working with Timothée Chalamet in their upcoming movie, Marty Supreme. Recently, the two were spotted filming on the set in Central Park, New York City, on October 16. On November 1, Gwyneth praised Timothée as a respectful and gifted individual during her interaction with Drew Barrymore, saying she loves working with him.

Paltrow, 52, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she described Chalamet as "a wonderful young man." Marty Supreme is the first feature film for Paltrow after her role in Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019. The Oscar winner praised the Dune actor, saying, "Really, he's very polite, very talented, just so nice to be with."

She had earlier informed the public of her intentions to retire from acting, focusing on her wellness-based company, Goop, founded in 2008. However, she has not completely disappeared from the limelight since announcing her acting break in 2017. While she said she would stay out of prominent film parts, Paltrow's voice appeared briefly in projects like the 2023 American Horror Stories episode and She Said, a film released in 2022. From 2019 to 2020, she appeared in the Netflix show The Politician.

During the interview, when Drew asked why she decided to make a big-screen comeback, Paltrow explained how she felt lonely at home with her children being away at college and how that space helped her focus on her work. With both her son and stepson now in college, and her daughter and stepdaughter already away for school, she experienced both sadness and the chance to express herself artistically once more.

Speaking about returning to a major feature film and acting opposite Chalamet, she said, "I'm really having a good time with him."

The protagonist of the A24 movie Marty Supreme is based on Marty Reisman, a professional ping-pong player who died in 2012 at the age of 82. Josh Safdie wrote and directed the upcoming sports drama, which is more of a fictionalized version than a biopic. It stars Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, the Creator, Penn Jillette, Odessa A'zion, Abel Ferrara, Kevin O'Leary, and Fran Drescher.

