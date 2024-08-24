Gwyneth Paltrow Embraces Charli XCX's Brat Summer in Lighthearted Instagram Q&A

Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest celebrity to join the Brat bandwagon following Charli XCX's viral summer album.

In her Instagram stories, Paltrow had a playful Ask Me Anything (AMA) segment where she confirmed that she’s totally taken on her 'Brat' phase. The 51-year-old founder of Goop engaged with her followers on Friday, August 23 discussing aspects of health, fashion and admitting to being a part of the Dream Glow singer's viral trend.

When one fan asked whether or not she thought of herself as a brat, the Shakespeare in Love star comically replied in the affirmative, saying that she is in fact in her “Brat” era now. The word brat has gained much more cultural relevance since Charli XCX released her sixth studio album in June claiming the summer of 2024.

Paltrow seemed to be well-versed with the trend as she replied to the fan, "Aren't you supposed to say 'I'm brat' or 'Are you brat?' I think my kid said it's that way."

The Iron Man actress then revealed, "Yes, I am so brat. I am so brat it hurts."

Since its release in June, brat has become a viral dance trend and neon green aesthetics have surged. Charli says that being Brat means embracing some level of chaos and living life on your own terms even if it involves saying things without thinking or behaving unpredictably at times. This really seemed to resonate with Paltrow.

The Emma actress also mentioned how she dresses while traveling when someone asked about her favorite “travel uniform”. On the next story, there was the cardigan from G. Label by Goop collection introduced during her court appearance in March 2023 which made headlines.

The outfit she wore to court later came to be referred to at Goop HQ as the “Court Cardigan,” given the trendsetter, Paltrow herself has been. She appeared at a hearing related to a civil case following a skiing accident incident that took place back in 2016. At last, however, Paltrow was found not liable and awarded $1 plus legal fees.

Meanwhile, soon after Charli XCX declared that "Kamala is brat", many more celebrities have joined the trend including Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Ashley Tisdale, Troye Sivan, and more.

