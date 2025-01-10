Hacks' Altadena Mansion Destroyed In LA Fires Among Many Other Historic Hollywood Homes And Film Sets; DEETS Inside

The Los Angeles fire caused unimaginable devastation, destroying homes, iconic film sets, and valuable possessions in its aftermath. The fast-growing wildfire swallowed some of Hollywood’s historic homes, including the Altadena Mansion, which was one of the major sets of Max’s comedy series Hacks.

According to an eyewitness, the mansion got burnt down in the Eaton fire. Media outlets have not been able to capture the wreckage because mandatory evacuation orders for the area are still in place.

The Hacks’ house was introduced in the show’s second season as Deborah Vance’s (Jean Smart) “side mansion” in LA. According to Emmy-nominated Production Designer Alec Contestabile, it was a massive five-bedroom building often used for filming.

He revealed that it was the first set location for season 4, and they “thankfully” shot the required scenes. “But it was left up in the air whether or not we would see the character of Deborah Vance under that roof again,” he added.

There was also a concern for the Crank house, the historic set where Matilda, Scream 2 and Catch Me If You Can were filmed. The famous Rubio Street, where various cult classic movies like Risky Business and shows like This Is Us were filmed, has been reportedly wiped out by the wildfire.

Snaps of a burnt-down McNally House, used in the series Entourage and other productions, have been going viral on social media. Moreover, Will Rogers’ historic ranch house was also destroyed in the Palisades wildfire.