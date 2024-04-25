During a recent episode of Rachel Goes Rogue, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss talked about her past relationship with Tom Sandoval. She shared journal entries she wrote at The Meadows after revealing her secret romance with Sandoval.

Leviss compared her experience to being under a 'love spell' by Sandoval and that she felt manipulated and controlled by him.

Rachel Leviss Talks About Her Toxic Relationship In Her Recent Podcast

She shares how she realized her relationship with Tom Sandoval was not the best one. On Friday, April 19, Leviss read a journal entry from The Meadows. Meadows is a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona, where she sought voluntary treatment after their covert, months-long romance became public.

Her notebook passage was inspired by Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) "when Tom Riddle has her under his spell" after viewing Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the podcast presenter explained.

"He makes her do all of these things out of her character and integrity so that she can please Tom. Do I sound like a victim when I say this? Essentially Tom has manipulated me and had me under his love spell," read Leviss.

Former Vanderpump Rules actress says Sandoval (40) also made her feel like her mom was "gaslighting" and "manipulating" her, and turned her against her family.

She read aloud from her journal, recalling Sandoval's discouragement toward her seeking treatment. In addition to questioning her mom's intentions, he dismissed the concept of love addiction and called her 'selfish' for extending her stay at the mental health facility.

She told Sandoval she'd be extending her stay by two weeks since she's having dark thoughts. And according to him, it was definitely not a good idea. In Leviss's words, she was afraid of leaving with those thoughts. To which he said, "That's still a bad idea. I've been having to rough it out here alone."

Levis Reveals How Important It Was For Her To Receive The Treatment To Open Her Eyes

After receiving treatment, the former reality star saw Sandoval "for what he actually is."

She expressed gratitude for undergoing mental health care and trauma therapy, acknowledging that without it, she might have stayed under Tom's influence. Reflecting on her journal entries, she realized how he consistently played the victim, manipulating and controlling her by altering the narrative. In gaining clarity on toxic relationships, she finally recognized this pattern after a long time in therapy.

She revealed, "This is towards the end of my journal. So it took me all of this time to get to this point where I was like, 'Oh my god. He always plays the victim role. He is switching the script on me to manipulate and control me.' "

Afterward, she continued, "This is like a game-changing journal entry. There are pages long of undeniable conversations in this one." She realized that she had been manipulated by her partner and that she could not continue in this relationship. She decided to end it and move on with her life.

