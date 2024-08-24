Hailey and Justin Bieber Followed THIS Special Family Tradition While Naming Newborn Son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber and his model wife, Hailey, have officially become new parents. The couple recently welcomed their first baby, a son, whom they named Jack Blues Bieber, making the announcement on August 23, 2024.

While this news is currently trending on the internet, it’s to be noted that the couple appears to be following an old family tradition. If you take a look at the initials of the Never Say Never singer and Hailey’s son, they spell JB—just like his father. Even Jack Blues Bieber shares the same initials as his dad.

However, the newborn’s name doesn’t just match Justin Bieber’s initials; it also aligns with the initials of his grandfather, Jeremy Bieber, and the siblings of the All I Want For Christmas Is You artist.

Jeremy Bieber welcomed Justin’s half-sister, Jazmyn Bieber, 16, and his half-brother, Jaxon Bieber, 14, into the family, continuing a tradition that has persisted for a couple of generations.

The two half-siblings of the That Should Be Me singer are the children of Jeremy and his ex, Erin Wagner.

Another, more sentimental tribute that Justin Bieber included while naming his son is the middle name, Jack, which is also the middle name of his father, Jeremy, according to PEOPLE.

Justin Bieber’s parents, father Jeremy, and mother Pattie Mallette, split just a few months before the Beauty and a Beat artist was born back in 1994.

Taking to his Instagram, Justin Bieber announced the exciting news of his son’s arrival. He uploaded a picture of his newborn’s adorably tiny foot while also revealing the baby’s name to his followers.

The new mother, Hailey Bieber, then shared the same post on her Instagram Story, where she added a blue heart emoji and a bear emoji, expressing her joy.

Following this, the One Less Lonely Girl artist’s mother, Pattie Mallette, shared her emotions on X (formerly Twitter), congratulating the couple on the birth of their first child. Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, also shared the same tweet, adding, "Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family."

It was back in May of this year when the entrepreneurial mother and Justin Bieber first announced that they were expecting a new member of the family.

According to representatives of Hailey Bieber, she was just over six months pregnant at the time of the announcement, as reported by PEOPLE.

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot on September 13, 2018.

