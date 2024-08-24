5 Things Justin Bieber Said About Becoming A Parent As He Welcomes With First Child With Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber spoke of eagerly wanting to become a father during his early marriage with Hailey though he didn't want to rush. Now the Baby hitmaker has finally welcomed his first child.

Friends and fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to start a family. It has been quite a journey including lots of pregnancy rumors as well as Hailey’s openness about her apprehensions regarding parenting in 2023. Justin and Hailey Bieber have always expressed their eagerness on becoming parents in numerous interviews, and captions.

In February 2020, during an interview, Justin admitted that he was looking forward to starting a family but he would take his time. He wanted to enjoy being married, travel and bond with Hailey before they considered having children.

5 things Justin Bieber said about becoming a parent

Five memorable occasions when the Yummy hitmaker discussed the idea of becoming a parent:

1. "There’s always gonna be people offended"

On April Fool's Day in 2019, Justin and Hailey played a trick claiming that she were pregnant with their first child. Even though some people took offense at it for making fun of infertility issues experienced by other people, it was not meant to be offensive. However, Justin was not too late to say sorry.

He stressed how it was a simple prank saying, "There’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well." Bieber added, "I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children."

2. "I'd just seen the nurturing look in her eyes"

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in February 2020, Justin remembered when Hailey held a baby during an event. Justin saw this as one of those moments in life where he felt like maybe it was time to start a family, having children. He gushed, "I'd seen her with a baby and something just clicked."

Bieber elaborated, "I had just seen her across the room she was holding a baby and I'd just seen the nurturing look in her eyes toward this baby. And I was like I want the mother of my children to look at a baby the way she was."

3. "It’s her body and whatever she wants to do"

In December 2020, later that year, Justin appeared on a talk show where he displayed his enthusiasm about getting children but also stressed the significance of respecting Hailey’s timetable. During his appearance on The Ellen Show, he talked about personal goals before having kids that Hailey had set for herself.

He told Ellen, "I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s okay. I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. It’s her body and whatever she wants to do."

4. "Hopefully we squish out a nugget"

In October 2021, during his documentary called Justin Bieber: Our World, he revealed how soon he hoped to start off his own family. He sounded very positive about the idea of having another baby.

He said, "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget." He further clarified to Hailey that they should "start trying" who wondered about the set year.

5. "Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber"

And finally on Friday, August 23, 2024, Bieber announced on Instagram the arrival of his firstborn son with an accompanying picture. The caption of the post exclaimed with great joy welcoming his baby. He also revealed the name - Jack Blues Bieber. He wrote, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married in September 2018 after dating for about two years. In May of 2024, the couple announced they were expecting a baby as they renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii. With a whooping 7 million likes within three hours of Baby Bieber's arrival on Instagram, congratulations are in order for the Biebers as fans and friends pour in best wishes for their journey as new parents.

