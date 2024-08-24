Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline: Revisiting Their Love Story As Couple Welcomes First Child Together

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have captivated the world with their enduring love story, which began with a chance meeting in 2009 and blossomed into a marriage that has stood the test of time. The couple, who have been married since 2018, are now embarking on a new chapter as they prepare to welcome their first child together. Their relationship, marked by both high-profile moments and private challenges, is a testament to their deep bond and commitment to one another. As they step into parenthood, let's take a look back at the key milestones in their journey.

November 2009: First Meeting at the Today Show

Justin and Hailey first crossed paths in November 2009 at a Today show event, where Hailey was introduced to the pop star by her father, actor Stephen Baldwin. At just 12 years old, Hailey shyly shook Justin's hand, unaware that this brief encounter would be the start of a lifelong connection.

February 2, 2011: Hailey Attends Justin's Movie Premiere

Two years after their initial meeting, Hailey attended the premiere of Justin's documentary Never Say Never in New York City, posing for photos with her dad and Justin. Though she admitted to finding Justin "cute," Hailey later clarified that she was never a die-hard fan, noting that their age difference made any romantic interest seem improbable at the time.

2011: Hailey Tweets Support for Justin and Selena Gomez's Relationship

In 2011, Hailey expressed her admiration for Justin's then-relationship with Selena Gomez through a series of tweets. Despite her growing friendship with Justin, she publicly supported "Jelena," even describing them as the "definition of a teenage dream."

November 10, 2014: Reconnecting at Hillsong Church

The pair reconnected in 2014 at a Hillsong Church service in New York City, sparking rumors of a romance. However, both Justin and Hailey denied the speculation, insisting that they were just good friends. Hailey later revealed that their bond deepened during this time, with Justin becoming her "best guy friend."

December 15, 2014: Denying Dating Rumors

As rumors about their relationship swirled, Hailey reiterated in interviews that she and Justin were nothing more than close friends. Justin echoed this sentiment on social media, stating that he was "super single" and that Hailey was simply a good friend.

December 31, 2014: Celebrating New Year's Eve Together

Justin and Hailey rang in the New Year together, enjoying fireworks and each other's company alongside friends. This marked the beginning of their many public appearances together, which continued to fuel dating rumors.

December 2015: A Vacation in Mexico

Hailey joined Justin and his family on a vacation to Tulum, Mexico, in December 2015. The trip, which Justin documented on Instagram, was filled with photos and videos of the pair enjoying their time together, leading to increased speculation about their relationship status.

December 31, 2015: New Year's Eve Kiss

The couple celebrated New Year's Eve once again, this time sharing a kiss at Leonardo DiCaprio's party in St. Barts. Justin even posted a photo of their kiss on Instagram, signaling a shift in their relationship from friends to something more.

February 11, 2016: Confirming Their Relationship

In a candid interview with GQ, Justin acknowledged his relationship with Hailey but hesitated to label it exclusive. He expressed his deep affection for her while also sharing his fears about committing too soon and potentially damaging their relationship.

2016: A Dramatic Split

Despite their close bond, Justin and Hailey went their separate ways in 2016. Their breakup was described as "very dramatic," with the two avoiding each other for some time. Hailey later admitted that the split left unresolved issues that needed to be addressed before they could move forward.

June 2018: Reuniting and Rekindling Their Romance

After two years apart, Justin and Hailey reconnected at a church conference in Miami in June 2018. This time, their reunion led to a whirlwind romance that quickly escalated, with the pair publicly displaying their affection and spending a significant amount of time together.

July 7, 2018: Engagement in the Bahamas

Just a month after rekindling their romance, Justin proposed to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas. The engagement took fans by surprise, but those close to the couple noted that their long history made the decision feel natural.

July 9, 2018: Justin Confirms the Engagement on Instagram

Justin took to Instagram to confirm their engagement, professing his love for Hailey and his commitment to their future together. His heartfelt post emphasized his desire to lead their family with honor and integrity, marking a significant moment in their relationship.

September 2018: Moving in Together

Shortly after their engagement, Justin and Hailey moved in together, settling into Justin's home outside of Toronto. The couple began attending therapy to navigate the challenges of living together and preparing for marriage.

September 13, 2018: Courthouse Marriage in New York City

The couple made it official with a civil ceremony in New York City on September 13, 2018. The private affair was followed by a larger celebration over a year later, where they exchanged vows in front of family and friends.

November 16, 2018: Hailey Officially Changes Her Last Name

Two months after their courthouse wedding, Hailey changed her social media handle to Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber, publicly embracing her new identity as Justin's wife.

February 7, 2019: Vogue Cover Story

The newlyweds posed for their first photoshoot together for Vogue's cover story in February 2019. In the accompanying interview, they opened up about the ups and downs of their relationship, their previous breakup, and the challenges of navigating marriage in their early 20s.

September 30, 2019: South Carolina Wedding Celebration

Over a year after their initial marriage, Justin and Hailey held a larger wedding ceremony in South Carolina, surrounded by over 150 guests. The event marked a joyous milestone in their relationship, as they celebrated their love with their closest friends and family.

February 5, 2020: Opening Up About Marriage

In Justin's Seasons docu-series, the couple shared insights into their marriage, with Justin expressing how rewarding it was to share his life with Hailey. Hailey, in turn, spoke about how Justin would always hold a special place in her heart, no matter what challenges they faced.

March 29, 2021: Matching Peach Tattoos

The couple got matching peach tattoos in March 2021, commemorating Justin's hit single "Peaches." The tattoos, inked by celebrity artist Doctor Woo, symbolized another shared milestone in their relationship.

February 2022: Hailey Discusses Timing for Kids

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, Hailey shared that she and Justin were not yet ready to start a family, although they hoped to try in the coming years. She emphasized the importance of timing and the unpredictability of the process.

March 10, 2022: Hailey's Health Scare

Hailey was hospitalized for a mini-stroke in March 2022, a frightening experience that she later detailed on her YouTube channel. She underwent a procedure to close a small opening in her heart, and Justin publicly expressed his gratitude that she was okay during a concert shortly after.

April 3, 2022: PDA at the Grammys

Following Hailey's health scare, the couple made their first public appearance at the Grammys, where they displayed their affection on the red carpet. Despite rumors of a possible pregnancy, Hailey quickly shut down the speculation.

May 2, 2022: Justin Reflects on Marriage

In an interview with Apple Music, Justin revealed that he had experienced an emotional breakdown early in his marriage, realizing that it wouldn't solve all of his problems. He spoke candidly about the personal growth and reflection that marriage had prompted.

June 10, 2022: Justin Diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June 2022, a rare neurological disorder that caused partial facial paralysis. The couple supported each other through this difficult time, with Hailey reassuring fans that Justin would recover.

August 16, 2022: Hailey on Marriage Challenges

Hailey opened up to Harper's Bazaar about the challenges of marriage, especially in light of their recent health issues. She emphasized the importance of commitment and effort in making their relationship work, regardless of the obstacles they faced.

September 13, 2022: Celebrating 4 Years of Marriage

Justin and Hailey celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with heartfelt posts on social media, expressing their love and gratitude for each other. The milestone highlighted their continued dedication to their marriage.

September 28, 2022: Hailey Addresses Selena Gomez Rumors

On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey addressed rumors that she had "stolen" Justin from Selena Gomez, clarifying that there was no overlap between their relationships. She also spoke about the negative attention surrounding her marriage and the importance of mutual respect.

September 28, 2022: Hailey Discusses Sex Life on Podcast

In the same Call Her Daddy episode, Hailey candidly discussed her and Justin's sex life, stating that their favorite positions were "doggy style" and "missionary." The conversation, which aimed to normalize discussions about sex, sparked widespread media coverage.

October 16, 2022: Hailey and Selena Gomez's Public Reconciliation

Hailey and Selena Gomez publicly reconciled in October 2022, posing together for a photo at the Academy Museum Gala. The image quickly went viral, symbolizing a moment of peace and mutual respect between the two women.

May 9, 2024: Announcing Their First Pregnancy

On May 9, 2024, the Biebers joyfully announced that they are expecting their first child. They shared the news with their fans on Instagram, posting an ultrasound image along with a caption expressing their excitement about becoming parents.

August 24, 2024: Announcement of their baby boy

On, August 24, 2024, the Biebers joyfully announced that they are expecting their first child, Jack Blues Bieber.

Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, filled with moments of joy, challenges, and growth. From their early days as friends to their journey through marriage and now parenthood, their love story is a testament to the power of resilience and commitment. As they prepare to welcome their first child, the Biebers continue to inspire fans with their dedication to each other and their unwavering belief in love.

