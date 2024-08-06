Halloween Actor Charles Cyphers Who Played Sheriff Brackett, Dies At 85

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Charles Cyphers, who was famous for playing the role of Sheriff Leigh Brackett in the Halloween movies, died on Sunday in Tucson, Arizona after a short period of illness at the age of 85. This was revealed by his manager Chris Roe.

Roe said that he would miss him not only because he was a lovely person and a sensitive soul but also because he had endless and amazing stories to share.

He said to Variety, "[Cyphers] always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you. He was a close friend and client for many years who will be dearly missed.” Roe stressed that it would be difficult for him to cope with the reality of losing a close companion and long-time client like Cyphers.

Born July 28th1939 in Niagara Falls, NY, Cyphers attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He then earned a BA degree from California State University, Los Angeles, in theater arts.

In John Carpenter’s original 1978 horror classic Halloween, where Jamie Lee Curtis made her film debut as Laurie Strode, Cyphers starred as Sheriff Brackett. Carpenter co-wrote the movie with Debra Hill.

The cast also included Donald Pleasence, P. J. Soles, and Nancy Loomis among others. The official description of the movie reads, "Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again."

Later on, Charles Cyphers reprised his part in Halloween II (1981) and Halloween Kills (2021). The partnership between Cyphers and Carpenter began in 1976’s action movie Assault on Precinct 13 directed by John Carpenter where he portrayed officer Starker. Then came along their other films: The Fog (1980) and Escape From New York (1981), among others.

Throughout his career, Cyphers appeared on numerous popular television shows such as Charlie’s Angels, Wonder Woman, Barnaby Jones, The Six Million Dollar Man, The Bionic Woman, Roots, The Betty White Show, Starsky and Hutch, and many more.

