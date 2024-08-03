'I Will Do Better': Deadpool And Wolverine Star Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Jamie Lee Curtis' Apology To MCU

Jamie Lee Curtis is making headlines for her recent comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an interview with MTV at San Diego Comic-Con last month, she and her Borderlands film cast members were asked about the current phase of Marvel, after which Curtis quickly responded by saying, "Bad."

However, her remarks sparked controversy, prompting the Oscar-winning actress to apologize for criticizing Marvel. Amid this, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor Ryan Reynolds playfully teased her by leaving a comment on her apology post.

The Freaky Friday movie actress took to X (Twitter) on August 1 and wrote, "My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better."

She further shared that she reached out to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, noting that she "will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or gameplay that is designed for clicks not content or conversation."



While the actress received backlash for her remarks, Reynolds also reacted to her apology by commenting on her post, writing, "Wait, is everyone expected to apologize for slamming Marvel post-Endgame?"

Jamie Lee Curtis also shared a clip on Instagram in which her co-star Kevin Hart praised her for being a leader on the set of their upcoming sci-fi action comedy. However, in the caption of her post, Curtis mentioned, "If I'm a leader, then a leader shouldn't talk s**t about other collaborative art form creators," clarifying that she doesn’t stand by her earlier remarks about Marvel.

Marvel discussed many surprising details about their forthcoming projects at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. They even left the fans in total shock when they announced that Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers movies, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. With these updates, the future of the MCU looks promising.

Meanwhile, Shawn Levy's new superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine, is now in theaters.