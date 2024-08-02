Jamie Lee Curtis Posts She 'Will Do Better' After She Claimed MCU Was Going Through a 'Bad' Phase

Jamie Lee Curtis has apologized for her statements on the Marvel Cinematic Universe during an interview at San Diego Comic-Con. During an interview with MTV, Curtis, who was promoting her film Borderlands, lambasted the current Marvel movie franchise, describing it as being in a "bad" period. Her comments quickly drew a lot of attention and sparked a lot of debate online.

Curtis used Instagram to apologize and clarify her position in response to the criticism. She posted a video she and Kevin Hart made at Comic-Con for IMDb. Hart praised Curtis in the video for her leadership skills on the Borderlands set. Curtis saw the inappropriateness of her previous words and took advantage of this opportunity to reflect on them.

She called her comments regarding Marvel "stupid" and vowed to act more thoughtfully moving forward. Curtis highlighted that she shouldn't be critical of other artists or art forms in her capacity as a leader.

In addition, Curtis stated that she had communicated with Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige about the matter. She pledged not to participate in unfavorable competition or produce content intended only for clicks. She would rather not be involved in controversial discussions and instead concentrate on making positive and constructive contributions.

Eli Roth, the director of Borderlands, expressed his support for Curtis by writing, "Love you, JLC," as a comment on her Instagram photo. This action demonstrated the support Curtis had from her peers at this time of reflection.

Curtis appeared in a montage alongside other celebrities who were questioned by host Joshua Horowitz, "What phase is Marvel in right now?" at Comic-Con. The footage showed Curtis responding in a way that surprised and amused her co-stars. While most performers recognized that Marvel is currently in Phase 5, Curtis' reaction was surprising.

Curtis told PEOPLE in July 2022 that if the opportunity presented itself, she would consider appearing in a Marvel film. At the time, she had just participated in a lighthearted "internet feud" between Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and her film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Despite her desire to collaborate with Marvel, she doubted the company would reach out to her given the commotion she had sparked. She clarified that she was a "collaborating artist" and that, should an intriguing part come up, she would be open to working with Marvel. She expressed that she would give it careful thought and added that it would be rare for her to decline such a chance.

Furthermore, Curtis expressed her skepticism regarding Marvel producing a part for an actress of her age, stating that it would be challenging to imagine Marvel locating a fitting job for her. On August 9, Curtis' next movie, Borderlands, which stars her with Ariana Greenblatt, Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, and Florian Munteanu, will hit theaters.

