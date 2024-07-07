‘Happy Birthday Daddy’: Kate Beckinsale Pays Nostalgic Tribute to Late Father Richard Beckinsale

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

For a daughter, a father's memories shall always remain super special! Just like actress Kate Beckinsale took a moment to remember her late father Richard Beckinsale. On July 6 which would have been the actor's 77th birthday, Kate shared a nostalgic post remembering him.

Her Instagram post included several childhood pictures with Richard and her mom, actress Judy Loe, as well as some of Richard’s career moments, including the cover of his 1973 film The Lovers! and a newspaper article with a playful headline that read: “Why can’t Richard act his age?” She kept her caption quite simple, writing, “Happy birthday Daddy,”

Fans swarm Kate Beckinsale's comment section with questions about her dad

After Beckinsale posted the sweet post in honor of his birthday, fans on Instagram indulged in a series of questions in the comment section. “Didn’t know your dad played guitar. Did he ever record any music?” one user asked, and Kate replied: “Just at home. Most of my memories of him are playing guitar and singing Dylan etc.”

Another person wrote that Richard “made my childhood much happier x,” to which the actress responded, “and mine at first and then a lot sadder.”

Back in 2021, Kate, who was the only child of Loe and Richard, had reflected on her dad's legacy and death while appearing on The Howard Stern Show. She often talks about her father in her interviews, shows, and social media. Earlier this year, the star celebrated her 45th death anniversary as well with another emotional tribute to him.

How did Kate Beckinsale's father pass away?

Richard's tragic death came as a shock to the young family as he died in his sleep from a heart attack, which was later revealed to be a congenital defect. According to The Mirror, when the actor finished the film Porridge in 1979 and started another sitcom called Bloomers, he wasn't feeling well and complained of suffering from dizzy spells.

The day before he died, Beckinsale and five-year-old daughter Kate went to see Judy, in hospital after an operation. Richard told her he felt tired, and eventually he passed away peacefully. Just three days later, Sydney Lotterby, producer of Porridge follow-up Going Straight, and comedy legend Ronnie Barker both won awards at the Bafta Awards.

Richard Beckinsale got married at 18 and had a daughter, Samantha, with his first wife Margaret. He later met his second wife, actress Judith Margaret Lowe, with whom he has a daughter Kate. Lowe later married television director Roy Battersby until he died in 2024.

