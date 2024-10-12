Happy Birthday Hugh Jackman: A Look At His Top 5 Roles As Deadpool & Wolverine Star Turns 55

He is the actor who has carried the heavy mantle of a widely acclaimed superhero for many decades. Hugh Jackman is celebrating his birthday on October 12, turning 55. As a tribute, Pinkvilla is highlighting his top 5 roles.

While we’ve been awestruck by his portrayal of Wolverine, Jackman has also starred in numerous other remarkable projects that showcase his versatility as an actor.

Let’s dive into his top 5 performances.

Top 5 Hugh Jackman roles

1. Wolverine: X-men Franchise

Hugh Jackman is synonymous with Wolverine. The star has made this character unforgettable with his charismatic smile, intense demeanor, and chiseled physique.

From the time Hugh Jackman stepped into the shoes of the antihero with claws coming out of his hands in X-Men, which was released back in the year 2000, he has played the role in almost every entry of the franchise that had mutants in it.

Although the actor retired from the role in 2017 after his final superhero film, Logan, he reprised the character in this year’s Deadpool 3.

This MCU film marks the first time audiences have seen him in the iconic yellow and blue comic-accurate suit.

2. Keller Dover: Prisoners

This has to be one of the greatest roles Hugh Jackman ever played. He is seen in the movie as a father and is still regarded as the most underrated yet his career’s best performance.

The rage in his eyes to find his lost daughter takes him on a whirlwind of self-realizations.

This Denis Villeneuve film also had a grand cast besides Jackman. Prisoners starred Jake Gyllenhaal, along with Paul Dano, David Dastmalchian, Terrence Howard, and more.

3. Bronson Peary: Eddie the Eagle

A movie based on the life of Michael David Edwards, better known as Eddie the Eagle, brings out a never-before-seen character out of Hugh Jackman. In this sports drama film, Jackman is seen playing the role of Bronson Peary, who trains Taron Egerton’s Eddie Edwards.

Hugh Jackman plays the role of a drunk ski trainer who was once a big name in the sports field. He was seen alongside Christopher Walken in this Dexter Fletcher project.

4. Robert “The Great Danton” Angier / Lord Caldlow: The Prestige

Another legendary role that Hugh Jackman played was in The Prestige. The movie based on the life of magicians comes from the grand imagination of Christopher Nolan.

This film again brings Jackman alongside a great cast, such as Christian Bale, who plays the role of Alfred Borden. Meanwhile, the movie also has Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson, Rebecca Hall and Andy Serkis playing some super intriguing roles.

Hugh Jackman’s Robert Angier is seen professionally dueling with Bale’s Borden. However, being a Nolan flick, it has many twists and turns that will have your mind blown away into bits and pieces.

5. Logan: Logan

Although we have mentioned Hugh Jackman playing The Wolverine or Logan in the X-Men franchise, this movie has to be included for many reasons. First and foremost, the actor was seen as the anti-hero for the last time (until Deadpool & Wolverine) and also because this was the role of Old Man Logan directly coming out of the comics that was never brought to the screens before.

While he bid farewell to the character with his massive performances, he surely made many people cry in the final scene of this 2017 entry.

