'Two Of The Best': Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Celebrate Joint Birthday Month With Deadpool & Wolverine Director Shawn Levy

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman celebrated their birthday month together with a huge flower cake and the Deadpool & Wolverine director, Shawn Levy, by their side. Jackman and Reynolds have been close friends for more than a decade and recently broke multiple box office records by earning millions through the latest Marvel release.

The Hollywood actors dropped a picture on their social media accounts, with the duo standing on either side of the cake. As for their birthdays, the Logan star will turn 56 on October 12, while Reynolds will turn 48 on October 23.

Shawn Levy, who joined in for the later snaps, also posed against the woody backdrop along with the other two. He wrote in his caption, "October is the best month for buddy birthdays🎂 A perfect fall day celebrating early with two of the BEST❤️💛.”

As for the trio, though Jackman and Reynolds have been best buddies, the 55-year-old has been friends with Levy since longer than he knew the latter. In a conversation with People Magazine, the filmmaker revealed, “Hugh said, ‘For what it's worth, if you ever meet and work with Ryan Reynolds, you're never going to stop.’”

He further added, “Ryan and I have become extremely close friends,” noting that they often hang out together, considering the duo lives only half a block away.

Recently, Levy and the Marvel stars were spotted together alongside Taylor Swift at the Jets-Chiefs Game last year. The Grammy-winning musician, too, dropped a photo of herself with Jackman and Reynolds following their Marvel movie success.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Reynolds had been involved with It Ends With Us as a writer for one of the important rooftop scenes starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Moreover, The Proposal actor and Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine hit the small screens on October 1 for the fans to sit back and enjoy the cinematic marvel.

As for the upcoming projects, Reynolds is expected to star in the new seasons of Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

Marvel hailed Deadpool & Wolverine is available to stream on Apple TV+.

