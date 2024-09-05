‘I Am Grateful’: Hugh Jackman Drops Shirtless Picture of Himself Following Success of Deadpool & Wolverine

Hugh Jackman has been the talk of the town for reprising his role as Wolverine in the third installment of the Deadpool movie. With the return of the clawed superhero, the film also marked the return of Jackman, who showed off his ripped body, leaving the audience gaga over scenes featuring the actor's abs. Deadpool & Wolverine was released in theaters in July and has since been breaking records, standing at the top of the box office for weeks.

Amid the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the 55-year-old actor dropped an ultimate thirst trap as a shirtless mirror selfie. Along with the picture, the Hollywood star wrote the caption, “I am grateful.” The comment section of the post was filled with enthusiastic responses. Former ski racer Lindsey Vonn shared, “All those days in the gym paid off!”

Another user commented, “This is certainly a good morning.” A fan of Jackman wrote, "Hugh, we are also f---ing grateful.”

The Logan actor returned to the screen donning his yellow suit for the first time since 2017. Opening up about his transformation, Jackman previously shared with People magazine, “When I came back to it, it was really fun, and I was thrilled. My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain. But the hardest bit…the food.”

He further added, “I have to eat a lot. For me, for my body type, I'm naturally skinny. To get the size on, that's the hardest bit. That's the bit that does my head in.”

Revealing details about his meal intake, the actor stated that he ate 5 to 6 times a day. While this might seem fascinating to some people, he admitted that it became irritating after a point. Not only did fans appreciate Jackman’s physique, but his co-star Rob Delaney also commented on it during an interview with Virgin Radio UK.

Delaney, gushing about Jackman’s toned body, said, “Hugh Jackman, right? He’s so ripped and muscular, often sleeveless and shirtless, and he’s a very nice guy. I thought that the superhero muscles in these movies were like cosmetics.” He further added, “Not that they weren’t literally on your body, but that they were more about show than strength.”

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine has brought back the lost charm of Marvel after consecutive flops such as Ant-Man: Quantumania and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The movie is currently running successfully in cinemas.

