Miley Cyrus Left Starstruck By Mariah Carey At 66th Grammy Awards; Here's What She Said During Best Pop Solo Performance Award Acceptance Speech

In a joyful moment at the 66th Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus achieved a career milestone by winning her very first Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance with her song Flowers. The victory was unexpected for Cyrus, and her acceptance speech was not only heartfelt but also laced with symbolism that resonated deeply with fans and viewers alike.

Miley Cyrus couldn’t stop fangirling over Mariah Carey as she won her first Grammy

Miley Cyrus's win in the Best Pop Solo Performance category came as a surprise to both the artist and her fans. Going up against strong contenders like Doja Cat (Paint the Town Red), Billie Eilish (What Was I Made For?), Olivia Rodrigo (Vampire), and Taylor Swift (Anti-Hero), Cyrus emerged victorious, securing her first-ever Grammy Award with the engaging hit song, Flowers.

The category's announcement, made by none other than the legendary Mariah Carey, evidently made this memorable moment even more special for the Flowers singer. Cyrus, visibly starstruck in front of Carey, expressed her awe, stating, “I’m gonna stand by this MC for this because this is just too iconic. Oh my God, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was gonna miss this moment, and I could have missed the award. That’s fine but not Mariah Carey. I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything I got sat in my lucky number three seat.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus wears a nude Maison Margiela dress made of hundreds of gold safety pins at the 66th Grammys Awards

Miley Cyrus’s emotional Grammy acceptance speech

Miley Cyrus's acceptance speech for her Grammy win was a mix of genuine admiration, gratitude, and a touching metaphor. After being starstruck by the overwhelming presence of Mariah Carey, Cyrus moved to deliver the most poignant moment of her Grammy award acceptance speech, introducing a metaphor that beautifully encapsulated her feelings about finally clinching a Grammy. She stated, “And so there’s a story I wanna tell that sums up this moment, and I wasn’t gonna tell it but now Mariah’s here. So there was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. And so his parents gave him a butterfly net, and he was so excited. He just went outside out in the sun and started swinging and swinging.”

It was only when he surrendered and let go that the butterfly landed on his nose. Drawing a parallel to her winning song Flowers, Cyrus added, “But with no luck, he sat down on the ground, he finally let go, and he surrendered, and he was okay that he wasn’t gonna capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. And this song ‘Flowers’ is my butterfly. Thank you.”

Later in the evening, Miley Cyrus achieved yet another milestone by winning the Grammy award for Record of the Year for the same song, Flowers. The category included tough competition but Cyrus managed to emerge as the winner, taking two Grammys at once to her home.

During her second acceptance speech, Cyrus injected a dose of humor into the moment, stating, "I don't think I forgot anyone but I might've forgotten underwear." Further, she sang Flowers on stage during the award night, Cyrus improvised the lyrics to celebrate her Grammy win, changing them to, "I started to cry, then remembered I just won my first Grammy!" This spontaneous and jubilant moment captured the joy and disbelief Cyrus felt at achieving such a significant milestone in her career.

This year’s Grammy was indeed great for the singer, Miley Cyrus who managed to bag two Grammys at once. Her unexpected win, emotional metaphors, and lighthearted moments created a narrative that resonated deeply with fans, marking a memorable chapter in her evolving career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Jokes About 'Forgetting Underwear' During Record Of The Year Winning Speech At Grammy Awards 2024