'Kisses And Love': Mariah Carey Sends Birthday Love To 'BFF' Da Brat With Unreleased Song

When birthdays roll around, it’s time for cakes, gifts, and surprises. That’s exactly what happened to Da Brat, the famous rapper, also known as Shawntae Harris-Dupart. Mariah Carey pulled out all the stops to make it extra special, she even sang an unreleased song just for her BFF on her 50th birthday. And guess where all of this happened? Let’s delve into more inside deets.

Da Brat, the famous rapper, celebrated her big 5-0 on April 15. Mariah, who’s known for hits like We Blong Together had a surprise for her. She sang an unreleased song and started off saying, “I love you so much, happy birthday.” She added, “I don’t do numbers. I don’t know what it is, have no recollection of any of it.”

Mariah’s special birthday surprise

The biggest thing was that Mariah planned this surprise for her BFF on the show Dish Nation, which Da Brat co-hosts, Mariah sent a heartfelt message. She even sang an unreleased song that producer L.T. Hutton had lost.

Mariah looked stunning in a sparkling black dress, finishing her message with, "Just wanted to say I love you so much, you are the world's best. Kisses and love from your BFF." Da Brat was all smiles, responding, "That was beautiful. Oh Sug, I love you, MC."

A cherished friendship

The bond between Mariah and Da Brat goes beyond professional collaborations. The duo has worked together on remixes of Mariah’s biggest hits like Hone, Heartbreaker, and Always Be My Baby. They’ve also worked together on the big screen in Mariah’s film Glitter.

Their friendship started when they first met, and Da Brat was starstruck. Da Brat one opened to Variety and said, “Me and Mariah are both Aries and we’re both eternally twelve, so we hit it off from the get-go.” Da Brat quickly became a part of Mariah’s close circle. Their friendship has stood the test of time, with Da Brat being a pillar of support during some of Mariah’s toughest times.

A milestone year for Da Brat

Da Brat had another big moment last year. In 2023, at the age of 49, she welcomed her son True Legend with her wife Jesseca Judy Harris Dupart. “I can’t believe he came out of me! Feels like a dream. He’s perfect in every way,” she once shared with PEOPLE.

Yes, despite being 49 and considered high-risk due to high blood pressure, she had a successful pregnancy. The journey to become parents wasn’t easy for the couple. They got married in 2022 and wanted to have a baby together. Jesseca, who has three grown-up kids, suggested Da Brat should carry the baby. They tried IVF treatments with eggs from Jesseca and sperm from an anonymous donor, Da Brat had a miscarriage before finally giving birth to True Legend.

Birthday wishes continued to pour in

As Da Brat celebrated her milestone birthday, she received love from other celebrities as well. Brandy, Lena Waithe, Yandy Smith-Harris, and Mendeecees Harris were among those who wished her on her special day.

