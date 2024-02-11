The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revealed its inductees of 2024 this Saturday. Most of the musicians nominated for rock's highest honor are being considered for the first time, and a lot of them are divas.

Some first-time contenders to the nominee list include Mariah Carey, Cher, Sade, and many more, while Mary J. Blige is making a return appearance to the honorees.

The names of selected individuals will be announced in late April, with the ceremony taking place in Cleveland this autumn. Checkout;

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2024 Nominations

Mary J. Blige

Mariah Carey

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Eric B. & Rakim

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Jane's Addiction

Kool & the Gang

Lenny Kravitz

Oasis

Sinéad O'Connor

Ozzy Osbourne

Sade

A Tribe Called Quest

To be eligible for The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year they are nominated.

Where to watch The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony?

The 2024 ceremony will again be shown live on Disney+, with a special airing on ABC later and available on Hulu the next day.

Who can be the nominees in The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

The organization follows the rule that, to be considered for nomination, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination. Ten out of 15 of the nominees are new to the ballot. In 2024 it includes Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, and Sade.

Regarding the nominations, Cher told Kelly Clarkson in a recent podcast that she feels snubbed for not getting nominated even once, "You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars, I'm never going to change my mind," and now the singer is nominated.

The nominees were announced today during an event in Los Angeles and on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's social media platforms.

Voting ballots will be sent to a global panel of over 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry members. Factors like an artist's influence, career length, innovation, and style are considered in the voting process.

The official website of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame informed that the dates and ticket information will be announced soon. Exclusive ticket opportunities for the induction ceremony are available to select donors and members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Donations or memberships must be made by June 30 to qualify. Visit rockhall.com/membership for more information.

