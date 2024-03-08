Happy Together: The Forgotten Sitcom That Was Inspired By Harry Styles' Life

Harry Styles is a favorite for everyone who loves to make fanfictions and get inspiration. It is the former One Direction band member’s aura, charm and mysterious personality that people want to analyze and break it down to every bit. A sitcom that came out in 2018 is an inspiration from Harry Styles’ life and one of the best comedy fan-fictions to watch on the Watermelon Sugar singer. However, Anne Hathaway’s new Prime trailer has made people remember Harry Styles and his fanfictions again. The trailer is rumored to be inspired from Harry Styles, so how do we not remember one of his greatest inspo works-Happy Together! What are these fanfictions all about? Let us find out.

Why is Happy Together the forgotten sitcom?

A recent trailer starring Anne Hathaway has taken the internet by storm. This Prime release is a romance film set to come out in May 2024. It is an adaptation from Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name and is called ‘Idea of You’. This film looks at the idea of dating older people and how a 40-year-old single mother finds her second chance at love with a known 24-year-old singer. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the author Lee expressed how this fanfiction came about. She said, "[I] came across the face of a boy I'd never seen in a band I'd never paid attention to ... It was like art ... [And] he often dated older women, and so the seed was planted.”

This made everyone instantly remember Anna Todd’s Wattpad sensation ‘After’ that completed its movie releases on OTT quite recently. The character of Hardin here is said to be inspired by the What Makes You Beautiful singer. But these are a series of films inspired by a book fanfiction plot.

What is Happy Together’s relation with Harry Styles?

The Prime comedy sitcom Happy Together was different and more in all those aspects. Winston recalls how Harry Styles wanted to live inside his attic for a few weeks until his own house got renovated. His wife agreed as it was just a matter of a few weeks. After 18 months, Harry Styles moved out of that attic and nobody ever knew he was living there in the first place. This is the premise of the show and the characters are kept as real to the real life itself. It was a lot to convince Harry Styles to give in, but he eventually came around and enjoyed the process. This shows how much people adore Harry Styles fanfiction. While we wait for Idea of You, binge on this forgotten show Happy Together and also have a rerun of the After franchise. Until then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

