Zayn Malik Reminisces About Rescuing Harry Styles From A 'Dangerous' Mishap At One Direction Concert

Zyan Malik, during his Thursday appearance on Hot Ones, recalled an incident involving his former bandmate, Harry Styles, and how he saved the Watermelon Sugar singer from running into the flames.

“There’s actually footage of it, and it's actually amazing because it makes me look great,” Malik quipped before launching into the story of the 2013 incident.

Zyan Malik recalls saving Harry Styles' life during one of the One Direction concerts

“On stage, Harry was right next to the pyro, and the pyro was about to go off because they were on timers. He had a towel over his head, and he had his head over the pyro and he didn't see that the pyro was there. So you see me run from one side of the stage and just push him out of the way, and the pyro kind of explodes in front of his face. That was really dangerous,” Malik proudly recounted his heroic feat.

Providing more One Direction crumbs for the ever-starving Directoners, Zyan Malik also recalled how the cult favorite band had a go-to song in case of any technical emergencies.

“The whole rig would just go off sometimes in our early gigs. We would have a power outage, and there was no microphones, so we would just put our microphones down, and we would just burst into the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air acapella and just do the whole performance of that until the microphones were working again,” the Pillowtalk singer fondly reminisced. “I hope it entertained people. Funny times.”

Advertisement

Zayn recently announced his fourth solo album, titled Room Under the Stairs, which will be released on May 17. And, amid the announcement of his comeback, we thought it would be nice to have a quick glance at the solo endeavors of other 1D members since the band's disbandment. Keep scrolling!

Where are they now? One Direction Members' life post-separation

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomilson, and Zayn Malik, after releasing four successful studio albums in five years as One Direction, announced their separation in 2015. Though Zyan was the first one to leave, the other members shortly followed suit, each launching their own individual careers.

Niall Horan landed a solo record deal in 2016, and the following year, released his first solo album, Flicker. The Irish singer then went on to see significant success as a solo artist, becoming well-known for songs like This Town and Slow Hands. He also appeared as a coach on the acclaimed singing show, The Voice, further solidifying his credibility in the music sphere.

Liam Payne, after bidding farewell to One Direction in 2015, started a relationship with Cheryl Cole in 2016. A year later, the duo welcomed a son named Bear together. While Payne and Cole called it quits in 2018, they navigate the co-parenting responsibilities with ease. Liam, among the two, is reportedly the softer one. As for his musical career, Payne released Strip That Down in 2017 and followed it up with his debut album LP1, in 2019.

Harry Styles, as we all know, has seen the most success among all the One Direction members. He won big at last year’s Grammy Awards, scooping Album of the Year for Harry’s House. He also won the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classic Award.

Louis Tomilson is also a boy dad now. His ex-girlfriend, Briana Jungwirth gave birth to their son, Freddie in 2016. The following year, the British crooner released his acclaimed singles Back to You and Just Like You. The musician also returned to X factors, serving as a judge on the 15th season of the U.K. singing competition.

Advertisement

Zyan Malik, the first one to break away from One Direction, found success with his hit single Pillowtalk and debut album Mind of Mine. In the following years, the English singer continued his solo endeavor and saw significant success through his next albums Nobody is Listening and Icarus Falls. Additionally, Malik, 31, is also a proud girl dad. He welcomed his daughter Khai with supermodel Gigi Hadid in 2020. The duo, however, split the following year.