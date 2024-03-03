Taylor Swift’s Relationship With Travis Kelce Is Influencing Genz’s Boyfriend Standards: Find Out How

Taylor Swift is currently the biggest superstar in the world. Whether it is music or sports she is trending worldwide everywhere. Now, she is setting a new trend nobody has ever heard of. Swifties are all around the globe and with changing times, they are changing as well. Taylor Swift is becoming one of the reasons Gen Z women are ignoring the cute and baby-faced men to be with a ‘strong’ hunk like Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift’s female fan following is off-the-charts, and every female fan wants what she has, including the same sort of relationship to offer. Gen Z ladies have gone to social media to express their preference for a strong rough 'protector', such as Swift's massive American footballer boyfriend, Travis Kelce, over a babyface guy.

Gen Z women want someone who can ‘protect’ like Travis Kelce?

Daily Mail reported that women on various social media channels and TikTok have started posting videos on how Taylor Swift’s influence has helped them change their preference for men. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since September 2023 and their romance has been public ever since.

One TikToker said in a video that had over 6,000 likes, “We are now in an era where Generation Z, who used to like skinny guys, are now turning to men who can protect them. Taylor Swift played a huge role in this trend by dating Travis Kelce.”

Gen Z ladies seek an intimidating 'protector', similar to Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who is a strong American footballer. Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet, formerly adored for their cute and baby features and razor-thin physiques, were viewed as the types of males that Gen Z now avoids.

The tendency to favor stronger guys is the result of the TikTok phenomenon known as the 'Twink Erasure'. Originally used mostly by the LGBT community, a 'twink' refers to guys with a baby face and a thinner body.

Over the last several years, males who meet this criteria have been acclaimed as the most attractive and wanted by women. However, some users on the network now feel that 'twinks' are acquiring weight in order to attract more ladies.

About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

The couple has been dating since the Summer of 2023. However, it was in late September that they made their relationship official when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift's Eras Tour ran intermittently through 2023, and her overseas tour began earlier this year. Throughout that period, she made an attempt to attend as many of Kelce's games as possible, including his victory at Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024.

She had recently returned from Japan when the Chiefs hosted the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. She watched from a VIP box, with Kelce's family and her own friends supporting her man.

