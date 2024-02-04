Grammys 2024: Revisiting 6 Viral Moments From Last Year's Ceremony Ahead Of Upcoming Event

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards showcased an array of unforgettable moments that captivated audiences worldwide. Hosted by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the night was filled with surprises, historical wins, and emotional tributes. Here's a closer look at the most viral moments that defined the Grammy Awards in 2023.

6 Viral Moments From Grammys 2023

Beyoncé's Record-Breaking Night

Beyoncé, with a record-breaking 88 nominations, led the night with nine nods, poised to surpass Hungarian conductor Georg Solti's 31 all-time wins. However, her fashionably late entrance became a focal point of the evening. Trevor Noah humorously blamed LA traffic for her tardiness, creating suspense around her record-tying moment.

After winning Best R&B Song for Cuff It, Terius Gesteelde-Diamant accepted on Beyoncé's behalf, leading to a brief off-color moment. The eagerly awaited Queen Bey finally arrived an hour and twenty minutes late, receiving her Grammy from Trevor Noah.

Kim Petras Makes History for Transgender Representation

Sam Smith and Kim Petras won Best Duo/Group Performance for Unholy, marking a historic moment. Kim Petras, the first known transgender woman to win a Grammy, graciously accepted the award, acknowledging the trailblazing efforts of transgender artists like Sophie and Madonna's advocacy for LGBTQ rights.

Bonnie Raitt's Unexpected Victory

Legendary blues singer Bonnie Raitt experienced a surprising win for Song of the Year, causing astonishment among both attendees and online audiences. Raitt, though unfamiliar to younger generations, is a revered icon in the music industry, receiving a warm reception in the room.

Epic 50 Years of Hip-Hop Tribute

The Grammy Awards paid homage to 50 years of hip-hop with a spectacular tribute curated by Questlove. LL Cool J honored Dr. Dre with the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, leading to a medley through hip-hop history featuring iconic artists like Black Thought, Ice-T, Public Enemy, Run DMC, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan, and more.

Quavo's Heartbreaking Tribute to Takeoff

The In Memoriam segment, known for its emotional impact, featured Quavo's poignant performance of Without You, a tribute to his nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff. Holding up Takeoff's chain, Quavo added a personal touch to the segment, making it one of the night's most touching moments.

Upset of the Year: Beyoncé and Harry Styles

In a surprising turn of events, Beyoncé, often hailed as the queen of the Grammys, did not secure the Album of the Year. Instead, Harry Styles took the stage with a shocked and humble demeanor, emphasizing the rarity of such moments for someone like him. Beyoncé, displaying grace in both victory and defeat, gave Styles a standing ovation.

