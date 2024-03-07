Is Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine's The Idea of You Based On Harry Styles? Fans Speculate Possibility

Anne Hathway is teaming up with Nicholas Galatzine for Amazon Prime rom-com The Idea of You. The trailer of the much-anticipated film dropped yesterday and sent the genre fanatics into a frenzy, promising a heartwarming and steamy tale of age-gap romance.

Additionally, rumors suggest that The Idea of You, a book-to-screen adaptation, may be based on the life of Harry Styles, the former One Direction heartthrob who inspired the After film series.

But what exactly has convinced fans that Styles plays a role in "The Idea of You"? Let's delve into the details.

The Idea of You — Understanding the plot and the characters

Before delving into the aforementioned myth of the film being based on Harry Styles, it is important to understand the characters and the plot that make up the movie. All the fan theories, after all, stem from extreme dissection of these aspects only.

So, to begin with, The Idea of You is based on Robinee Lee’s novel of the same name that explores the age-gap romance trope in the best possible way. It tells the story of a 40-year-old single mother, Solène, who falls in love with 23-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the fictional boy band August Moon. For the screen adaptation of the widely acclaimed book, Anne Hathway and Nicholas Galitzine make the perfect bewitched-in-love pair. If you haven't yet caught up, given the [musical] setting of the book with a devilishly hot lead singer of the current biggest band in the world, the fans are convinced that the story draws inspiration from no one else but Harry Styles. Something, the writer of the book loosely confirmed way back in 2017.

Here’s what she said!

Harry Styles did play a teeny-tiny part in The Idea of You — Here’s the full story!

In a 2017 interview about her book, author Robinee Lee revealed that she conceived the book while binge-watching music videos of a band she had never come across before.

“I came across the face of a boy [Harry Styles] I’d never seen in a band [One Direction] I’d never paid attention to, and it was so aesthetically perfect it took me by surprise. It was like art,” Lee had said back then.

Providing more insight into the story of how she came up with the trope for her next book, Robinee Lee said, “I spent an hour or so googling and trying to figure out who this kid was, and in doing so, I discovered that he often dates older women [Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have joined the conversation] and so the seed was planted.”

She later also went on to acknowledge that Harry Styles indeed was a small inspiration for the book along with Prince Harry.

Jumping ahead a couple of years, eager Directioners convinced themselves by analyzing Nicholas Galitzine's film costume and mannerisms that the protagonist of Michael Showalter’s "The Idea of You" is indeed inspired by the Watermelon Sugar singer.

The Idea of You will hit Amazon Prime Video on May 2.

