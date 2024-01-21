Zayn Malik is one of the most well-known artists in the world, who has been able to maintain a constant relevance throughout his career. While he started in the boy band One Direction, where he was part of a very talented team with the likes of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

After the much acclaimed band broke up, Zayn has been able to carve his own path and has turned into a musical sensation and fashion icon. It was while pursuing the later of the two passions that the Dusk Till Dawn singer got into an unfortunate accident.

Zayn's foot saved by his shoe after unfortunate accident

Zayn Malik recently made a rare public appearance at the Paris Fashion Week in which he attended the show of the designer brand Kenzo. Shortly after the show though, the Vibez singer was apparently run over by a car. The car in question seemed to crush Zayn's foot.

A video of the alleged incident quickly got viral soon after, in which Zayn was seemingly hurt after a car passed by his side and he seemed to look down and wince. He was quickly shuffled out of the scene by some security officers.

The former One Direction member soon posted a series of photos on his Instagram taken after the incident, in which he seemed to be unharmed. One of those pictures was a close up of his white Kenzo sneakers itself, which seemed to have some black scuff marks on them allegedly from a tire running over them.

"@kenzo @nigo Thanks for a great show! My foot is fine!! Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes" the Tightrope singer wrote in the caption of that post.

Zayn's incredibly rare public appearance

Zayn is one of the most enigmatic mainstream celebrities that we have today. He is mysterious in an old-school kind of way, which only seems to increase his fan-base. This is in sharp contrast to his contemporaries and former One Direction members like Harry Styles or Louis Tomlinson.

His relationship with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid was one of the only things that brought him out of his shell, and he was regularly seen on red carpets with her. But since their split, the singer has gone back to his ways and prefers staying out of the spotlight. That's why his appearance at the Paris Fashion week was such a surprise as he made an appearance at the event after almost 6 years.

Though, one of the reasons for his return to the public sphere has been his desire to set an example for his daughter Khai, whom he had with ex Gigi Hadid. He said as much in a rare chat with Call Me Daddy last year.

"Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her," the Pillowtalk singer had said at the time, "That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this.'"

The singer's return to the public sphere is a welcome change in itself and it's sure to increase in the coming days and he releases even more musical projects.

