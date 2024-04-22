Who Is Myra Carvalho? Harry Styles Stalkers Gets Prison Sentence For Sending Him 8000 Cards

The news of Harry Styles being stalked by Myra Carvalho has sparked concern and curiosity among fans worldwide. Myra Carvalho though has been punished by the court on the charges of stalking involving serious alarm or distress. With Carvalho's recent imprisonment for her relentless pursuit of the former One Direction star, it's essential to delve into who she is and the ramifications of her actions.

Myra Carvalho, a 35-year-old Brazilian national, gained notoriety for her obsessive behavior towards Harry Styles. As per The Guardian , Carvalho has been living in the United Kingdom since December, without informing her family. Her relentless stalking culminated in her sending an astonishing 8,000 cards to the singer's address within a span of less than a month. These cards, included love letters, expressing her sexual urges, and wedding cards, demonstrating the intensity and disturbing nature of Carvalho's fixation on Styles.

Styles, undoubtedly shaken by Carvalho's intrusive actions, took legal action against her, resulting in her appearance at Harrow Crown Court. The court heard how Carvalho's relentless harassment caused serious alarm and distress to Styles. Despite Carvalho's admission of guilt, pleading guilty to a charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress, the severity of her actions warranted significant consequences.

“She sent a total of 8,000 cards in one month. Some [were] hand-delivered and others were delivered via a third party company online. This defendant has traveled all the way from Brazil and has frequently and to an extremely intense nature [harassed Styles] by sending over 8,000 cards and describing sexual urges towards him. She has a partner [in Brazil]... It also causes great concern to the complainant. She hand-delivered letters and wedding cards,” the prosecutor Alejandra Llorente Tascon stated in the court, as retrieved via Mirror .

As a result, Carvalho was sentenced to 14 weeks' imprisonment and handed a 10-year restraining order, prohibiting her from contacting Styles directly or indirectly. Additionally, she was banned from attending any event where Styles might be performing, and even barred from entering the area of north-west London, ensuring that Styles could pursue his career without fear of further harassment. The court also imposed a fine of £134 as a victim surcharge.

Harry Styles' past encounters with stalkers

This isn't the first time Harry Styles has faced the disturbing reality of being stalked. In a previous case in 2019, Styles encountered Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, a homeless man who camped outside his home for months. Styles first met Tarazaga-Orero on a wet night and offered him money for a hotel and food. But ever since that Tarazaga-Orero was persistently present in Styles’ neighborhood. coupled with his unwelcome appearances at Styles' local pub, left the pop star feeling unsafe and vulnerable, giving a feeling that he is being stalked.

Tarazaga-Orero's stalking behavior led to legal proceedings, with him eventually being found guilty of the offense. Styles said that he felt “unsafe and uneasy” in his home, which forced him to hire a night guard. “If I see people on multiple occasions, I view them differently than I would before,” Styles then stated in the court.

As fans rally behind Styles, offering support and solidarity, it's crucial to acknowledge the seriousness of stalking offenses and the need for robust legal intervention to ensure the safety and well-being of public figures and individuals alike.

