‘It Does Irritate Me A Little Bit': Louis Tomlinson Reacts To Age-Old Conspiracy Theory About Harry Styles Romance

It’s been nearly a decade since Harry Styles left the popular boyband One Direction in 2016. Yet, Louis Tomlinson has not found a way to deal with all the “Larry” rumors but to simply let it be. If you are not aware, fans theorized a romantic link between Styles and Louis Tomlinson during their time in 1D. In the 2010s, a particular group of fans raved over the bandmates’ apparent romance, creating fan pages, artwork, and whatnot.

Back then, Tomlinson had defended his stance as the relationship rumors being false. Eight years later, the 32-year-old singer has not budged from his standpoint. In fact, Louis disclosed his irritation on the matter while accepting defeat from the fans’ conspiracy theories about him and Harry.

Louis Tomlinson revisits romance theories with Harry Styles

The English singer has seemingly retired from explaining his relationship with the former One Direction member to the fans. While Tomlinson notes that he had nothing more than a platonic friendship with the Watermelon Sugar singer, some fans find it hard to do away with their beloved fictional couple, Larry, a mesh of Louis and Harry.

“I realised this so many years ago, there’s nothing I can say or do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy. They are so intertwined with what they believe to be the truth now that they won’t actually see the truth for what it is,” Louis Tomlinson recently told G1 Magazine.

Furthermore, the Bigger Than Me singer was rather antagonized about the persistent issue. He expressed, “It does irritate me a little bit but it’s just kind of nature of the job I suppose.” Tomlinson has continuously defended the “Larry” rumors and fictitious love affair with Styles, but certain groups of fans were relentless. Even today, fragments of the theory can be seen circulating on social media.

However, it’s not the first time Louis Tomlinson has opened up about the matter publicly.

Louis Tomlinson found Larry rumors offensive toward his girlfriend

When the ‘Larry’ rumors began transpiring out of nowhere, Tomlinson claimed he was involved with then-girlfriend, Eleanor. Hence, it was not ideal for his partner to hear fake rumors about him taking center stage. “When it first came around I was with Eleanor, and it actually felt a little bit disrespectful to Eleanor, who is my girlfriend now,” the hitmaker told The Sun in 2017.

He also hinted that it kind of ruined his friendship with rumored lover Harry Styles himself. The X-Factor alum added, “I’m so protective over things like that, about the people I love. So it created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone.”

Tomlinson revealed that he is, as a matter of fact, close with former bandmate Niall Horan. “Niall’s the best. We just get so excited about each other’s s*it,” he said after talking about his spiraling bond with Harry Styles. Louis said, “It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable. I think it shows that it was never anything real, if I can use that word.”

Louis Tomlinson having to address the rumors with Harry Styles even in 2024 does not say positively about the group of fans who started it in the first place. Chunks of fan art, tribute videos, and fan fiction blew up on the internet, despite the two band members never feeding to the conspiracy theories.

ALSO READ: Revisiting the moment Harry Styles gave his two cents on One Direction reunion; claimed they had something 'really special together'