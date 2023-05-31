Harold Perrineau reveals why he got fired from Lost: I was just asking for equal depth

Harold Perrineau, known for his roles in "Oz" and "Romeo + Juliet," shares the truth behind his character's disappearance from the popular ABC series, "Lost." Despite being one of the notable names associated with the show, Perrineau's character, Michael, gradually appeared less frequently over time. In a revealing excerpt from Maureen Ryan's book, "Burn It Down: Power, Complicity, and a Call for Change in Hollywood," Perrineau discusses his departure from the show and sheds light on the toxic environment behind the scenes.

Perrineau's fight for equal depth

Perrineau portrays Michael, a construction worker and artist stranded on the island with his son, Walt. Initially excited about the story's equitable nature and character development, Perrineau noticed that his role lacked the same depth as the other survivors of Oceanic Flight 815. He voiced his concerns about being reduced to "the Black guy" while Jack, Kate, and Sawyer, played by white actors, took center stage. Perrineau also mentions how actors of color were positioned in the back row or on the ends during cast photo shoots, further exacerbating the inequality.

Problematic storylines and disappointment

Perrineau reveals one specific storyline in Season Two that troubled him deeply. In the script, Michael's son, Walt, is kidnapped, but the father's concern for his child is noticeably absent after one initial inquiry. Perrineau found this writing choice problematic, as it perpetuated the narrative that no one cares about missing Black boys, even within the context of fiction. He addressed these concerns with showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse, highlighting the disparity in screen time and the shift in their attitudes towards him.

A toxic working environment

Maureen Ryan's book also uncovers the experiences of other "Lost" cast and crew members. Writer and producer Monica Owusu-Breen describes the working conditions as akin to "hazing," characterized by cruelty and hostility. She reveals instances of racist commentary within the writers' room and the unfavorable treatment of characters of color. Javier Grillo-Marxuach, another writer, quit the show after Season Two due to the pervasive toxicity. The revelations in the book shed light on the need for change in the industry.

Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse, the showrunners of "Lost," responded to the allegations raised by Perrineau, Owusu-Breen, and others. Lindelof expressed regret over the disproportionate focus on white characters and acknowledged Perrineau's valid point about the unequal distribution of screen time. Cuse, although not present during the incidents mentioned, condemned the insensitive comments and expressed remorse for anyone who experienced such negativity on the set. Both showrunners acknowledged the limitations imposed by Malcolm David Kelley's growth spurt on Michael and Walt's storylines. Cuse clarified that Perrineau was transitioned from a main cast member to a recurring role rather than being fired.

The revelations from Perrineau and others highlight the importance of addressing issues of representation, equality, and fostering a respectful working environment in the entertainment industry.

