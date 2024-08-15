Harry Potter: What Is The History Of Azkaban? Explained

The Harry Potter series grew alongside its cast, highlighting the increasing dangers Harry faced in the Wizarding World. Despite encountering various magical threats, Harry never ventured to Azkaban, the worst place in the world. Although he heard about Azkaban as a terrible place to be imprisoned, the series did not fully explore the true horror of what it is. The series aimed to provide a deeper understanding of the world.

The wizarding community's ability to construct a dark and foreboding prison is surprising given their usual behavior. Azkaban, originally the lair of a powerful ancient dark wizard, was used for inhumane experiments. Its history provides context for the place of torment it would become in the following centuries. The appearance of Azkaban is uncertain.

Azkaban was a fortress built by an ancient dark wizard

Azkaban, an island fortress, was built in the 15th century by dark wizard Ekrizdis. He sought an isolated lair on an uncharted North Sea island and performed concealment charms to protect it from Muggle and Wizarding eyes. Ekrizdis was known for practicing the worst forms of dark magic and needed a place to satisfy his dark curiosity, providing an undisturbed environment for his operations.

His work would begin by kidnapping muggle sailors and subjecting them to torturous experiments as he practiced the dark arts. What is truly disturbing is that no one ever actually discovered what Ekrizdis was doing. He got to spend his entire life sating his dark desires, torturing and murdering whatever poor soul was unlucky enough to sail across the waters near Azkaban. It is said that due to his isolation, Ekrizdis also lost his sanity, no doubt only adding to the suffering of his prisoners.

After Ekrizdis' death, the island's concealment charms disappeared, revealing Azkaban's existence to the Wizarding World. The Ministry of Magic sent a team to investigate, finding the island infested with Dementors, likely due to Ekrizdis' depravity. The Ministry floated the idea of destroying Azkaban, but the large Dementor colony posed a risk of their wrath. As a result, the fortress was left alone until the International Statute of Secrecy was created by the Ministry. The horrors they witnessed were not specific to Azkaban's original purpose.

Azkaban became the worst prison in the Wizarding World

The Ministry of Secrecy sought to maintain secrecy in their society due to the presence of dangerous witches and wizards. To avoid public attention, they built Azkaban, a larger prison. With renovations, they aimed to make it the perfect prison. The Dementors would serve as guards, providing food to keep prisoners pacified. Despite disagreements, Azkaban was transformed into the prison it became during Harry Potter's time in 1718.

The prison caused unease among wizards due to its use of a dark wizard's work and the well-known effects of Dementors. Minister Eldritch Diggory was appalled by the inhumane conditions in the prison and sought alternative solutions. He believed that the Ministry's cruel treatment of prisoners made them just as cruel as the criminals they condemned to Azkaban. Diggory sought alternate means of maintaining the prison or finding a different solution.

Eldritch died before his reforms could be implemented, and his successor renovated and reinforced the Azkaban prison. The fear of a Dementor attack on the mainland may have motivated this. After Eldritch's death, opposition to Azkaban's use faded, and the fortress remained the main Wizarding World prison for centuries. No efforts were made to correct the prison's operations or consider the effects on its prisoners.

Azkaban is now guarded by Aurors instead of Dementors

Azkaban, a place of torture known for its fearsome reputation, has left people traumatized for even a brief time. The psychological damage caused by prolonged dementor presence can lead to depression and insanity. The cold, unbearable cold of the dementor's presence assaults the mind, making it difficult to escape. The Ministry of Magic allowed Azkaban to exist for centuries, making it a place of torture rather than a prison.

Azkaban was a notorious prison that housed various types of criminals, including major and small-time ones. Lord Voldemort quickly recruited Dementors to his side, offering them more food than they already had in prisons. Once the Ministry fell under his control, Azkaban was used to imprison enemies of Voldemort's regime, most of whom did not belong there in the first place. Many died due to poor prison conditions.

After the Second Wizarding War, Azkaban was reformed, with improved conditions and the removal of Dementors as guards. A rotating series of Aurors replaced Dementors as wardens. The change was effective, but the fate of the Dementors remains unknown. Despite being seen as a foreboding, dark, and isolated place, Azkaban now has a touch of humanity for the first time in centuries, bringing a sense of hope to its inhabitants.

