Harry Potter's Hogwarts Legacy: What Story Does The Game Follow? Cannon Events Explained

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers about Hogwarts Legacy.

The 2023 action role-playing game Hogwarts Legacy, which heavily draws inspiration from the Harry Potter franchise, is unique in its own way. A year after its launch in February 2023, the game is making waves for its compelling storyline and subsequent ending.

Unlike most Harry Potter video games—and there have been many—Hogwarts Legacy has established itself as an original by introducing new characters and with little to no relatability to the mainstream plots.

What storyline does Hogwarts Legacy follow?

What story if not the award-winning Harry Potter Voldemort-busting plotline? Well, developer Avalanche Games and Warner Bros., who published Hogwarts Legacy, hadn’t revealed much about the game’s plots, thus propelling the mystery and intrigue around its storyline. Now, after a year, a report by We Got This Covered has been able to uncover some of the most interesting plot details from Hogwarts Legacy.

The RPG starts off with the player ready to go to Hogwarts as a fifth-year student. The late-starting student has thrilling adventures waiting for them. As the player is en route to Hogwarts along with their mentor, Prof. Eleazar Fig, they are attacked by a massive dragon. The duo escapes by finding a Portkey, and the player discovers a mysterious, powerful magic that is ancient in existence. Big spoiler: this magic is the central plot of the Hogwarts Legacy story.

Eventually, the player and Fig face off with two antagonists: Ranrok, the evil leader of the Goblin rebellion, and Victor Rookwood, his ally. The player and Fig step inside a secret Map Chamber while following a series of MacGuffins. This chamber is buried below Hogwarts and showcases giant portraits of The Keepers—Percival Rackham, Charles Rookwood, Niamh Fitzgerald, and San Bakar. They are essentially former Hogwarts professors who had safely kept the ancient magic’s existence a secret.

That is until Ranrok found out about it and now wants to extract all of it to use against the Wizarding world that has dominated the goblins for years—a goblin rebellion. The player then has to undergo four of the Keepers' trials and learns the truth about the magic’s existence.

Hogwarts Legacy ending explained

By now, the player and Fig have embarked on a mission, taking a detour from their road to Hogwarts, and begin searching for the ancient magic’s reservoirs. They learn that Ranrok is also on a similar pursuit to reclaim Goblinkind’s worth in the world. The Goblin leader gets his hands on the goblin craftsman Beagbor’s journal of magic potions. If you may have forgotten, goblins make magic, and thus, Ranrok believes that all the magic in the world is theirs to take.

His partner, Victor Rookwood, is a distant family member of the Keeper, Charles Rookwood. Therefore, they team up to find and extract all of the ancient magic and use it to their benefit. Ranrok’s brother Lodgok switches sides and backs the player after finding out about his evil plans, which leads to Ranrok murdering him while the player and Fig flee.

The largest reservoir is hidden under the Map Chamber itself. In a race to the last reservoir, the player fails, and Ranrok consumes all the magic, turning himself into a dragon with supreme magic powers. The final duel between the dragon and the player decides who wins, and chances are the player defeats him and becomes the hero while Prof. Fig dies amidst the battle.

Hogwarts Legacy is a multiple-storyline game that is decided by the choices presented in the game. Hence, every experience could be potentially different but somehow abides by the above-mentioned plotline.

