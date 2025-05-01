Chappell Roan Recalls Getting Humiliated by The Voice Producer During Audition: 'He Didn't Even Look Up...'

Chappell Roan tried her luck on reality TV competitions years before her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. She auditioned for America’s Got Talent at 13 and The Voice at 15. However, unfortunately, none of those auditions led to anything fruitful for the singer.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Roan recalled her disappointing audition for The Voice and revealed how she felt humiliated by the producer judging her vocal skills.

"The producer or whoever the f*ck was watching did not even look up from his phone," she said. "He was like, ‘OK, next.’ And I went up there and sang a cappella, the scariest thing ever. He never really looked at me." FYI - she sang Rihanna's song Stay that day.

Roan, born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, also auditioned for America’s Got Talent at 13. She traveled with her family to Austin, Texas, and waited in line for hours to sing Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors, but she couldn't make it to the next level.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter is known for carrying drag looks with ease. She released her debut EP in 2017 with Atlantic Records, however, the response she got was quite lukewarm. Her debut album earned her a cult following and became her ticket to fame.

Roan won her first Grammy award in 2025 in the Best New Artist category. In her acceptance speech, she asked record labels to provide living wage and healthcare benefits to artists, stating, "Labels, we got you, but do you got us?"

Born in Willard, Missouri, Roan was raised in a conservative Christian family. Her father was a Naval Reservist, and her mother was a nurse. She started playing piano at the age of 10. Her first public performance came at the age of 13 when she sang The Christmas Song at her school's talent show.

At 14, she had started uploading videos of herself on YouTube, which garnered attention from music labels. After a tough start in the music industry, she was able to make a name for herself with her talent and hard work.

