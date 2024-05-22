The Harry Potter film series is produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and consists of eight fantasy films, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001) and culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011). A spin-off prequel series started with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), marking the beginning of the Wizarding World shared media franchise.

Daniel Radcliffe has closed his spell book for the time being. During an interview with E! at the Drama League Awards on May 17, Radcliffe said that he had no plans to star in the future Harry Potter series.

Daniel Radcliffe addresses cameoing in the Harry Potter TV reboot

Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed the titular Harry Potter across all eight films, addressed the TV reboot in a recent interview, telling E! News, "Like the rest of the world, [I'm] very excited to watch as an audience member."

"I don't think so," Radcliffe answered, when asked about potentially cameoing in the series. "I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don't know if it would work to have us do anything in it."

Radcliffe was further pressed about what he would say if Max approached him to return to Hogwarts, and he said, “I’m gonna be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals.”

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe confirmed with ComicBook.com.

"So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

A brief about the Harry Potter TV series

On 25 January 2021, it was reported that a live-action television series has been in early development at HBO Max. Though it was noted that the series has "complicated rights issues", due to a seven-year rights deal with Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution that included US broadcast, cable and streaming rights to the franchise, which ends in April 2025.

On 12 April 2023, the series was confirmed to be in development, and will be streamed on the new streaming service Max (formerly known as HBO Max). On 23 February 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that the series would debut on Max in 2026.

“We spent some real time with J.K. and her team,” Zaslav said as per Variety. “Both sides are just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max.”

The Harry Potter television series would cover the entirety of J.K. Rowling's book series, with executives previously hinting they hope the series spans a decade. Rowling would be involved with the new series in some capacity to ensure that it "remains loyal to her original material."

"We have been trying to be very close to the vest," HBO chief Casey Bloys previously said of the search for a showrunner. "We haven't gone out to agencies. We have our own internal process where we've been thinking about people but we have not wanted to go out into the world. Now that the news is out there, we will start working with the Blair Partnership and we'll start going out to the business."

