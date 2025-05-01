Allison Lanier Bids Adieu to The Young and The Restless? Find Out

It seems that the fans of The Young and the Restless soap opera will miss a face, as actress Allison Lanier, who famously played Summer Newman on the CBS show, has said goodbye to the beloved venture.

Lanier portrayed the above-mentioned role in the hit show, which announced that her journey was coming to an end on the show on April 30. She played the role of Summer for almost three years.

The actress took to her X account (previously known as Twitter) and announced that the upcoming Friday, May 2nd, episode will be her last one on the soap opera. She expressed loving the “journey” and learning a lot, adding, “But it's time to grow in a different direction."

This was not it. Lanier further expressed her gratitude to all fans of the CBS venture who showed their support for her.

For the unversed, the actress joined the Young and the Restless family in May 2022. She played the daughter of Phyllis, a role played by Michelle Stafford, and Nick Newman, played by Joshua Morrow.

After the actress rolled out the announcement of her departure from the soap opera, many fans shared their respective reactions to the same.

A person on the same platform reacted by writing, “You will be missed. Consistently beautiful, got stuck with a stupid jealousy plot. Looking for wonderful things from you. Best wishes Allison.”

Another individual wrote, “Sorry to hear you're leaving, Allison. You brought much-needed fresh air to Y&R. Maybe you'll return one day? In any case, I wish you all the best in your future ventures. Know that you will be very much missed.”

Apart from Lanier, other Y&R cast members, including Colleen Zenk, who played Jordan Howard, and Trevor St. John, who portrayed Tucker McCall, also bid adieu to the show.

