Chris Hemsworth Flaunts Intense Thor Training for Avengers: Doomsday in New Workout Video; WATCH
Chris Hemsworth prepares for his return as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday with intense new workout video, teasing fans ahead of the 2026 Marvel blockbuster.
Chris Hemsworth is officially back in training mode as he prepares to reprise his role as Thor in the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday. The actor recently took to social media to share a high-energy workout video that shows him punching and kneeing a heavy bag. He captioned the clip, “A little Avengers pre game warm up, coming in hot.”
The video has already excited fans who are looking forward to seeing Chris Hemsworth return as the God of Thunder. Known for his intense fitness routines, Hemsworth once again proves he’s in superhero shape.
Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo Brothers, is shaping up to be one of the biggest Marvel movies to date. The cast includes several MCU favorites such as Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, and Tom Hiddleston as Loki.
Joining them are stars from Fantastic Four: First Steps, including Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. The movie will also feature Robert Downey Jr. in a surprising turn as the villain Doctor Doom.
In a major surprise, the film will also include characters from Fox’s original X-Men universe. Confirmed returning actors include Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and James Marsden as Cyclops, as per Movie Web.
These additions have sparked rumors that Avengers: Doomsday might explore an Avengers vs. X-Men storyline, rather than focusing only on Doctor Doom. While Marvel has not confirmed the plot, the large ensemble suggests a multiverse-scale conflict.
Avengers: Doomsday is part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. The screenplay is written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely.
