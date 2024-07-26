'Have Bad News': Jenna Bush Hager Prank Calls Hoda Kotb Live On Air While Latter Is In Paris For 2024 Olympics; Check Out Her Reaction

During the broadcast of Today with Hoda & Jenna on July 25th, Jenna Bush Hager tried to pull a prank on Hoda Kotb, who is in Paris for the 2024 Olympics coverage. The amusing prank call happened while they were live on air. According to Hager, this prank was a test of friendship, and she proved to be the best.

Jenna Bush Hager pranks Hoda Kotb, inspired by Billie Eilish

Jenna Bush Hager took a playful approach with Hoda Kotb on live TV. In the episode of Thursday, July 25th, Today with Hoda & Jenna, the one co-hosting with Donna Farizan at present decided to give a call to her colleague Kotb, who answered it right from Paris.

The idea of pranking came after watching Billie Eilish’s recent interview, where she pranked-called her famous friends. The Birds of a Feather hitmaker prank called Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson, and Tyler, The Creator, in a hilarious Elle interview segment, eliciting epic and varied responses from her celeb friends. This prompted Hager to also try it on her co-host, Hoda who's busy preparing for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. And she understood the assignment too, like Billie's pals came through.

However, when Hager made her first attempt, she got a busy tone in response. Kotb picked up after the second trial. She asked Hager what she was doing.

Advertisement

Hoda Kotb's response to Jenna Bush Hager's prank call

"What the hell are you doing?" was the first thing Hoda said when she received the call. It was followed by Jenna's continuation of the prank's plot. She said that they had horrible news: Donna had gone away; hence, there was no co-host to carry the show on alongside Jenna. She said, "I have bad news, and I’m serious. Donna had to leave; I don’t have a co-host. Can you FaceTime?"

She pretended to need her on Facetime urgently, and without wasting a second, Hoda replied, "Wait, I’m doing it. Hold on."

Kotb appeared confused when Hager insisted immediately pleading that Kotb should assist her without further delay. Nevertheless, before acting upon it, Hager interrupted again, admitting that she lied about everything.



Farizan then joined the FaceTime shot, and Hager explained the prank was a test of Kotb's friendship, which she passed with flying colors. She highlighted how much dedication it takes for Kotb to fill in during her own show.

Advertisement

Kotb’s summer trip to France has been jam-packed with content, including shots with athletes and iconic Parisian sights like the Eiffel Tower. Jenna ended the conversation by saying, "Hoda, first of all, this was a prank. Second, your content—we're living for it. And by the way, the fact that you were going to fill in on your own show? You're the best!"

Hoda Kotb uploaded an Instagram picture of a wall in her house that had two clocks displaying New York and Paris time on July 25th so that her daughters could keep in touch with her while she's in France covering the Olympics 2024.

ALSO READ: 'We F***ing Listen to It All the Time': Margot Robbie Praises Billie Eilish's Music While Being Pranked