'We F***ing Listen to It All the Time': Margot Robbie Praises Billie Eilish's Music While Being Pranked

It's been a year since Margot Robbie's Barbie phenomenon took over the world, with musical genius Billie Eilish offering her tear-jerker hit What Was I Made For? for the soundtrack of the blockbuster movie.

The song eventually made its way to the Oscar stage, where Eilish delivered a show-stopping performance and won the Best Original Song award. Therefore, it’s not surprising that Billie Eilish has Margot Robbie’s number.

Recently, Eilish used that number to pull a prank on her. However, Robbie ended up singing praises for Eilish's latest successful album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, making Billie blush with joy.

Billie Eilish gets complimented by Margot Robbie over phone call

Billie Eilish was given the challenge of prank-calling famous numbers in her phone, and her call to Margot Robbie did not disappoint. During an interview with Elle, the Bad Guy hitmaker also called Tyler, The Creator, and Dakota Johnson.

Robbie answered while she was in what sounded like a set trailer and immediately began gushing over Eilish’s new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft. She said, "First of all, your album. I’m dead, dead, dying. We are obsessed with it. Cannot stop listening to it. It’s unreal. We f**king listen to it all the time; we’re like, ‘Let’s put Billie on.’"

Hit Me Hard and Soft came out on May 17, 2024, along with Billie topping the charts with her third studio album. The album features viral songs like Lunch, Chihiro, Birds of a Feather, and more.

Blushing on camera, Eilish carried out the prank. She asked Robbie if she could use her house for a music video when another location fell through and even inquired about other houses Robbie might know of. And Margot Robbie understood the assignment.

Billie Eilish pranks her Barbie colleague Margot Robbie

She wasted no time getting down to business asking real questions like: What kind of vibe was Eilish looking for? How much space would she require? etc. Completely taken aback by Robbie’s instantaneous and unwavering support (considering she was just messing around with the Barbie star), Billie Eilish sat back in awe, and finally breaking character, revealed that it was a prank all along.

Billie expressed how genuinely shocked she was at Margot's willingness to help — especially given how absurdly fake-sounding the request had been. Robbie after learning that it was a prank, said, "Oh my god. No, I was racking my brain. I was like ‘Fuck, I don’t know if my friends have big enough houses for this’. Prank me anytime. And if you ever have a real request like that feel free to call me." The prank call was only indicative of Robbie's supportive nature.

Billie Eilish also went to prank her long-time friends, Tyler, The Creator and Dakota Johnson with absurd stories that had everyone in splits. Upon learning that they were being pranked, Tyler hilariously remarked, "that's the content that they're doing for journalism now" and the others laughed.

