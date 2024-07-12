‘Have Some Manners’: Judge Present At Alec Baldwin’s Rust Trial Schools Viewers Over Making Mess In Courtroom

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and potential murder.

Mary Marlowe Sommer, the judge at Alec Baldwin’s Rust trials, schooled the attendees and media personnel for creating a mess in the courtroom during the ongoing hearing. The judge scolded the viewers for not picking up their cups and throwing them in the trash. The attendees from the July 10 hearing threw the garbage in and around the institution, infuriating Sommer.

The judge asked the attendees to have some manners and not treat the organization like a garbage truck. Meanwhile, for the case, Baldwin had been called reckless by the prosecutor in the hearing that took place on July 10.

What did the judge say to the attendees on having manners?

Soon after the hearing of Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter began, the judge, Marlowe Sommer, paused the attorneys and spoke with the journalists. Pointing at the cups and bottles lying around in the courtroom, the judge exclaimed, “One more cup, and everybody is not allowed to bring any liquids of any kind whatsoever.”

She further added, “My staff and our county people are not going to be picking up trash that you all could pick up. Okay? And that also means downstairs in the jury assembly room.”

Sommer furthermore stated, “So one more cup, one more water—let’s just have some manners on picking up after ourselves, okay? Sorry, I had to bring that up right now.”

After the judge warned the attendees about etiquette, Baldwin’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, began questioning Marissa Poppel, who collected evidence from the film sets.

Alec Baldwin was described as reckless by the prosecutor in the Rust trials

In the opening statements presented by Alec Baldwin’s attorneys and the prosecutor, the actor was described as a reckless person by the latter. In her statements, Erlinda Johnson regarded Balwin as responsible for the death of the cinematographer Haylna Hutchins.

Johnson stated, “When someone plays make-believe with a real gun in a real-life workplace, and while playing make-believe with that gun violates the cardinal rules of firearm safety, people’s lives are endangered, and someone could be killed.”

She further claimed that some “people acting in a reckless manner” caused Hutchin’s death.

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty in the court. If convicted, the actor will face 18 months of prison time.

