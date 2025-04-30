Box Office: Thunderbolts kicks off global rollout today; will it match debuts of Black Widow and Eternals?

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts is officially kicking off the summer movie season at the box office today, with projections suggesting an impressive global opening. Despite competition from Sinners and Minecraft, Thunderbolts is expected to earn USD 70 to 80 million domestically and USD 90 to 100 million overseas, similar to the openings of Black Widow and Eternals.

Directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, Thunderbolts features a star-studded cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The last entry in Marvel’s Phase Five venture follows a group of antiheroes who are forced to collaborate on a high-stakes mission that could aid their redemption. The premise combines elements of classic superhero action with a more morally oscillating ensemble.

The origin of Thunderbolts within the MCU was teased back in 2021, setting the stage for its official development announcement in June 2022. With Schreier attached since the beginning, the project underwent several revisions and creative shifts, alongside the setback that was the 2023 Hollywood labor strike.

Principal photography took place from February to June 2024 across various locations, including Trilith Studios, Atlanta Metro Studios, and international shoots in Utah and Kuala Lumpur.

Thunderbolts has been highly anticipated amid a series of underperforming titles from Marvel. Early reviews are positive, but it's still uncertain if the film will match or exceed the global openings of Black Widow at 218 million and Eternals at 161 million. With a strong cast and a distinct storyline, expectations are high for its success both at the box office and among fans.

Set to officially release in the States on May 2, Thunderbolts marks an exciting chapter in the MCU as it ushers in a new era of antiheroes. Whether it can match the momentum of its predecessors will soon be known.

