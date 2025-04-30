Lee Jun Young reveals his 'frustration' over THIS scene from When Life Gives You Tangerines with IU: 'Everyone keeps asking...'

Rising actor Lee Jun Young is having a remarkable year in his career, and his latest interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea reveals just how personally meaningful his recent projects have been. Featured in the fashion magazine’s May issue, Lee took time to reflect on the overwhelming success of the series When Life Gives You Tangerines, the reactions from his loved ones, and his excitement for future roles that are quickly expanding his acting spectrum.

When Life Gives You Tangerines has become a massive hit across the globe, landing in the Top 10 rankings in 39 countries. The drama’s touching story of generational love has resonated with audiences from all walks of life. For Lee Jun Young, who plays Park Yeong Bum, a loyal, soft-hearted boyfriend to IU’s character Geum Myung, the success of the series has been both professionally validating and personally moving.

Speaking candidly during the interview, Lee shared his thoughts on one scene that has become the subject of light-hearted debate among fans. When asked about Park Yeong Bum’s behavior during the parents’ meeting scene, Lee Jun Young responded with amusement. As quoted by AllKpop, “Exactly, why didn’t he scoop the scorched rice soup? Everyone keeps asking me these days, and honestly, I was frustrated too,” Lee said with a smile.

Moreover, Lee said the drama hit a deeply emotional chord within his own family. “My mom has already rewatched the drama four or five times. She says she cries every time,” he revealed. “Our family has never really talked in depth about any of my projects before, but since When Life Gives You Tangerines deals with family love that resonates across generations, I think that made it possible.”

Just as the global buzz around When Life Gives You Tangerines continues, Lee Jun Young is already making waves with his latest role in another Netflix original, Weak Hero Class 2, which premiered on April 25. The series picks up the emotional intensity and action from the previous season and introduces Geum Sung Je, a new character played by Lee, who adds fresh tension to the storyline.

Interestingly, Lee Jun Young explained that he accepted the role of Geum Sung Je because the director saw the character as a close reflection of his real personality. He noted that the character shares many similarities with him, including a romantic side that he believes naturally came through on screen. And Lee’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down. He is set to return to the small screen once again in 24-Hour Health Club, a new Wednesday-Thursday drama on KBS2, which premieres on April 30.

