Meghan Markle Accused of Using HRH Title for Commercial Gain, Actress' Spokesperson Denies Claims

Meghan Markle was accused of still using the title Her Royal Highness (HRH) after entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima shared a picture of the gift card she received from the Duchess. The card read, “With Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex,” sparking controversy.

Lima, who’s the co-founder of IT Cosmetics, revealed that the gift containing homemade strawberry sauce and ice cream was sent to her home about a year ago. Despite the evidence, a spokesperson for the Sussexes denied the claims, saying they don’t use HRH titles, as per The Sun.

Although there were no formal restrictions on using those titles, the Duke and Duchess were reportedly in agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth. The duo had agreed not to use the word “royal” following their exit from the UK, known as the Megxit.

In 2020, the former actress and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as working members of the royal family and moved to the US to raise their kids – son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet. The move strained Harry’s relationship with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

Buckingham Palace is yet to respond to the HRH fiasco. As for the With Love, Meghan star, she gushed over enjoying a “honeymoon” phase with her husband since their grand exit.

In her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan revealed that she had “butterflies” after marrying into British royalty. But the fairytale ended as they immediately “went into the trenches” because of the media.

She admitted that lately they’ve found some breathing space and get to enjoy each other in a different way. The Duchess also praised her husband for fighting all battles to keep his family feeling safe and protected.

“My husband’s very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful,” she added. Harry recently settled his legal battle with News Group Newspapers after receiving a “full and unequivocal apology” for intrusion into his private life.