Priyanka Chopra remembers Irrfan Khan's 'incredible talent' on his death anniversary, shares pics from their movie together

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on April 29, 2025, to pay tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan on his fifth death anniversary. Sharing a still from their 2011 film 7 Khoon Maaf, she wrote, “Thinking of you and your talent…” The heartfelt post brought back memories of the time they shared on screen and highlighted the deep respect she continues to hold for the legendary actor.

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 at the age of 53 after battling a rare neuroendocrine tumor. The news of his death had left fans and fellow actors in shock. Priyanka had honored him with a touching note back then, calling him a “warrior” and sharing her condolences with his family. That emotional post had gone viral and was liked over 2.3 million times.

Their collaboration in 7 Khoon Maaf left a lasting impression on fans. Priyanka played the lead, while Irrfan portrayed one of her husbands in the dark thriller. Their chemistry and performances were widely praised.

Khan was known not just for his powerful roles but also for his deep connection with audiences. His last film, Angrezi Medium, released in 2020, came when he was undergoing treatment and couldn’t actively promote it. Still, he shared a moving voice message with fans during the film’s promotions.

In that message, he said, “Hello brothers and sisters…This is me, Irrfan. Today I’m with you but also not with you.” He admitted it was hard to stay positive during his health struggles. Yet, he held on to hope and love for cinema. “There is a saying… ‘When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.’ It sounds good. But when life actually puts lemons in your hands, it’s tough to make lemonade.”

He signed off by encouraging fans to enjoy the film and be kind to one another. He ended with the words, “Wait for me.”

Five years on, Irrfan Khan is still remembered as one of Indian cinema’s finest talents. His performances in films like The Lunchbox, Piku, Life of Pi, and Maqbool continue to inspire. Priyanka’s tribute is a reminder of the love and admiration that surrounds his memory.

