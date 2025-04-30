The Bold and the Beautiful April 29 Recap: Ridge Confronts Eric as Taylor Worries Brooke is Winning Him Back

Ridge second-guesses his feelings for Brooke in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Broke has been hell bent on winning her ex-husband’s love back, but he shut her down and moved on with Taylor.

However, in the previous episode, when he saw Brooke arrive at Forrester Creations' fashion show as the showstopper, Ridge was stumped. The credit also goes to Eric, who’s been selling him the idea that Brooke is his soulmate and identity.

Everyone has been gushing over the way Ridge looked captivated when Brooke walked onto the stage. Eric finds Ridge to know his side of the story. “Look at you. Back at it again right away,” the former exclaimed.

Ridge confronted him about the showstopping stunt he pulled, complaining that Brooke’s appearance left him blindsided. Eric expressed his shock over the allegation and insisted that he didn’t appear flabbergasted at all.

Eric wanted this to be special to remind people they were back. “Not only us, but you and Brooke,” he said. Ridge grunted in frustration, but Eric kept pestering that he saw his future in her when she walked out in that gorgeous white gown.

After Eric left, Ridge reflected on the moment he shared with Brooke onstage. Elsewhere, Taylor is worried that her husband might be slipping away from her and into his ex-wife’s arms. However, Steffy reassures her mother that Ridge is committed to her and would never betray her.

Elsewhere, Katie eavesdrops on Daphne and Carter’s conversation and hears about her scheme with Steffy. Now, what will be her next move? Stay tuned to find out!