Did Neha Kakkar lie about Melbourne concert delay? Organizers make shocking claims

In March, Neha Kakkar attracted widespread attention when a video surfaced showing her in tears and apologizing to fans during a concert in Melbourne. According to reports, she reached the venue three hours behind schedule and told the audience that poor planning by the organizers forced her and her team to perform under challenging conditions. However, Australian event coordinators Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa have since refuted her statements, labeling them as false.

Advertisement

In an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, rapper and event host Pace D reportedly stated that Beat Production from Melbourne had invited Neha Kakkar for the event. He mentioned that since both sides had already shared their perspectives publicly, he saw no reason to stay silent.

According to him, he was present at the venue and witnessed the situation firsthand. He also claimed to have spoken with event organizer Preet Pabla, whom he described as sincere and trustworthy. Pace D alleged that Pabla informed him about Neha's late arrival and several delays, further stating that she had repeatedly expressed reluctance by saying things like, "I won’t go now; I won’t do this."

Supporting the earlier statement, Bikram Singh Randhawa reportedly added that the audience had gathered and was enthusiastically waiting for Neha Kakkar to appear on stage.

However, she only arrived at 10 PM, which was two and a half hours later than the scheduled start time of 7:30 PM. He claimed that the delay led to frustration among the attendees, noting that in Australia, punctuality is highly regarded. Randhawa further pointed out that many people had made special arrangements to attend the concert with their families, with some spending as much as AUD 300—equivalent to approximately Rs 15,000 to 16,000—for tickets.

Advertisement

Pace D further alleged that the organizers were told that a performance would not take place until the venue was adequately filled. According to him, the statement made to the organizers was along the lines of, “Only 700 people? Until more people come in and this place fills up, I’m not going to perform.”

On the other hand, Neha Kakkar had presented a different account, accusing the organizers of abandoning the event without clearing pending payments.

She also claimed that her team was not provided with basic necessities such as food, accommodation, or even drinking water. Additionally, she alleged there was a complete lack of communication regarding the show and that the sound check was delayed due to vendors not being paid on time.

However, Pace D refuted Neha Kakkar's allegations, asserting that all technical requirements for the event had been properly arranged. He reportedly stated that it was a major concert where the entire tech rider had been fulfilled.

Advertisement

According to him, the opening acts went on smoothly and all performers, including Neha, had their microphones and setups fully prepared. He claimed that, based on what he and others witnessed firsthand, her statements did not appear to reflect the actual situation.

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra had ‘mad wedding,' reveals Sabyasachi; time she gave him to make her dress will shock you