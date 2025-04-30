Robert De Niro’s Daughter Airyn Comes Out as Transgender: 'People Really Don't Know Anything...’

Robert De Niro's daughter, Airyn, reveals she identifies as transgender. Citing the influence of the resilient women who inspired her and her racial identity, Airyn expressed pride and gratefulness while openly discussing her transition.

In an interview just released by Them, Airyn shared her journey of coming out as transgender and embracing a new identity. She opened up about her desire to advocate for mental health awareness as well as for marginalized people. She also spoke candidly about her childhood and her aspirations.

"There’s a difference between being visible and being seen. I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet," Airyn told the publication.

She continued, "I think a big part of (my transition) is the influence Black women have had on me. I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way."

Airyn also spoke about recent press coverage that misrepresented her. She disclosed, "They just sort of reminded me that people really don’t know anything about me."

Even though her father was famous, Airyn said that she grew up away from the limelight. Her parents decided to provide her and her twin brother Julian with a normal and quiet childhood, without the pressure of Hollywood.

Airyn said that she did not have a typical 'nepo baby' upbringing, and her childhood did not revolve around movie sets or premieres. She stressed that her father urged them to pursue their own directions in life. She reaffirmed her ambition to succeed on her own merits, independent of her celebrity surname.

She remembered the struggles of never seeming to fit into particular social or cultural checkboxes. From body image issues to issues of racial identity, she remembered being told that she was never "enough" of anything. Airyn started hormone therapy late in 2023. She wishes to be an inspiration to others who are marginalized or made invisible.

"I’d want to hopefully be an inspiration for at least one other person like me who is Black, who is queer, who’s not a size extra small. I’d want to see more trans women, more Black women who are maybe bigger-bodied or don’t fit the mold of super thin or heroin chic," said Airyn.

Robert De Niro, 81, has seven kids. De Niro shares Airyn and her twin brother, Julian, with actress Toukie Smith.

