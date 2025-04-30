Watch: Lovebirds Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee walk hand-in-hand at airport; don’t miss her Hello Kitty trench coat worth Rs 2.5 lakh

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s younger son, Akhil Akkineni, is soon to get married. The actor announced his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee on November 26, 2024. Now, the lovebirds have made a rare appearance together at the airport.

In the video, the duo can be seen stepping out of a car together before walking hand-in-hand through the terminal. The two looked stunning as the paparazzi captured them from afar.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

However, what grabbed attention was Zainab’s unique trench coat in pastel and purple hues, adorned with Hello Kitty motifs. The statement piece is from the latest collection of the clothing line Perro and comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 2.5 lakh.

As for their wedding, the couple was initially set to tie the knot in March 2025. However, it appears the two are yet to get married. Despite being in the spotlight, both Akhil and Zainab prefer to keep their relationship low-key and away from the limelight.

In other news, Akhil Akkineni's work front is heating up. After a three-year hiatus, the Agent actor is set to return to the silver screen with his upcoming film Lenin.

The movie was officially announced on Akhil's 31st birthday and is directed by Murali Kishore Abburu. Akhil will star alongside Sreeleela as the female lead in this much-anticipated entertainer. His father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, also shared a heartfelt post on Akhil's birthday to celebrate the announcement of Lenin.

Advertisement

Check it out here:

The senior actor had written, “Very happy to collaborate with you @vamsi84 Thank you team Lenin for the superb glimpse!! Dear Akkineni fans, thank you for all the love,” Nagarjuna wrote further. One can see in the birthday special teaser video of Lenin that Akhil makes an impactful entry with solid visuals and energetic music by Thaman S.”

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth’s Baashha to get a crossover with Amitabh Bachchan? Abhishek Bachchan REACTS to possibility; ‘Don’t need anybody…’